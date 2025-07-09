Mariners vs. Yankees Prediction: Will Bombers win third straight?

​The Seattle Mariners (48–43) and New York Yankees (50–41) meet for the rubber game of their three‑game set, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM ET. After the Yankees took Game 2 with a commanding 10–3 victory, both clubs are aiming to regain momentum in tightly contested division races. What’s the smart play in tonight’s Mariners vs. Yankees matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees

7:05 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Mariners vs. Yankees Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Yankees are -135 moneyline favorites to beat the Mariners, who are +115 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 9 runs.

Mariners vs. Yankees Public Betting: Bettors Backing Bronx Bombers

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of the bets are on the Yankees moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Yankees Overview

New York’s slugging lineup continues to carry the club. Aaron Judge has blasted 33 home runs, maintained an on‑base streak of 17 games, and boasts a .360 average. Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt are also contributing consistently. Despite heavy scoring—Yankees games have gone over the total in nine straight—they’ve struggled for consistency, going 14–21 in their last 35 outings.

On the mound, rookie Cam Schlittler debuts after injuries to Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt depleted the rotation. Schlittler was solid in Triple‑A (2.82 ERA, 99 K in 76 IP), but Yankee Stadium can be a brutal first test . Behind him, the bullpen remains vulnerable, which may limit their ability to protect a lead.

Mariners Overview

Seattle has leaned on pitching and key power hitters. Catcher Cal Raleigh, the MLB home run leader with 35–36 homers, is on a tear. J.P. Crawford and Julio Rodríguez have added contact and speed, while Jorge Polanco adds veteran stability.

On the mound, right‑hander Logan Evans (3–2, ~3.00 ERA) takes the hill for his first-ever outing against New York. He delivered 5.2 scoreless innings in his last start and has shown solid strikeout and control numbers. Seattle’s bullpen has also been stout, with a collective ERA in the low‑3.20s.

Matchup Breakdown

Pitching Edge: Seattle’s staff—especially Evans and the late relief squad—edges out the Yankees, who are starting a rookie and relying on a shaky pen.

Offensive Firepower: Both lineups pack home‑run punch. Seattle’s bats have been inconsistent—scoring under during low-scoring swingy games—while New York is riding a recent offensive hot streak.

Total Runs: With extremes on both sides, the total sits around 9–9.5. The Yankees lean heavy on power (overnine straight overs), while Seattle brings reliable pitching and a slower pace.

Mariners vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

The Mariners have had a hell of a time beating the Yankees. They’ve lost seven out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams, including in three out of the four meetings this season between these two teams. We’re not too far removed from the Yankees dropping six straight games. That said, they appear to be turning things around. Tonight could be their third consecutive win.

Mariners vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -135