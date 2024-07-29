Mariners vs. Red Sox Prediction: Will offenses come alive?

The Mariners vs. Red Sox series begins at 7:10 p.m. ET on Monday night from Fenway Park. With the number sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the best bet when it comes to the total?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

963 Seattle Mariners (-104) at 964 Boston Red Sox (-112); o/u 8.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Monday, July 29, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Mariners vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Boston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Polanco pulled from game vs. White Sox

Jorge Polanco was pulled from Sunday’s game against the White Sox in the seventh inning due to a minor knee issue. The 31-year-old second baseman is still dealing with a bit of soreness in his knee, so the Mariners wanted to play things safe and get him off of his feet for a couple of innings. It doesn’t sound like anything that should lead to an extended absence from the lineup or a return trip to the injured list, but is at least something worth monitoring.

Wong slugs solo homer in loss to Yanks

Connor Wong slugged a solo homer on Sunday night as the Red Sox fell to the Yankees. Wong went back-to-back with teammate Rob Refsnyder off of Carlos Rodon in the fourth inning — with their solo shots accounting for the entirety of the Red Sox’ offense in the ballgame. Manager Alex Cora told reporters prior to Sunday’s game that Wong could start seeing some action at first base or second base following the club’s acquisition of Danny Jansen from the Blue Jays.

Mariners vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Mariners are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games on the road

Red Sox are 2-7 SU in their last 9 games

Mariners are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Boston

Red Sox are 12-3 SU in their last 15 games when playing at home against Seattle

Mariners vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 25-6 in the Mariners’ last 31 games against the Red Sox, is 15-6 in their last 21 road contests and is 13-1 in their last 14 road matchups against Boston. On the other side, the over is 7-1 in the Red Sox’ last eight games, is 4-1 in their last five games played on a Monday and is 8-3 in their last 11 contests when there’s no true favorite.

Mariners vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5