Mariners vs. Phillies Prediction: Will game turn low-scoring?

​The Seattle Mariners (68–56) head east to take on the Philadelphia Phillies (70–53) in the opener of a three-game set at Citizens Bank Park. Each club is sitting comfortably in the playoff mix in their respective leagues. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Mariners vs. Phillies matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Seattle Mariners at Philadelphia Phillies

6:45 p.m. ET, Monday, August 18, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Mariners vs. Phillies Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Phillies are -115 moneyline favorites to beat the Mariners. Meanwhile, the Mariners are -105 moneyline underdogs. The total is sitting at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Phillies Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Philly

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of the bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently. Make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

The Arms on the Mound

Logan Gilbert (SEA) brings a clean 3.31 ERA and tidy 0.981 WHIP across 17 starts. He is a steady righty who offers control and reliability. Though Seattle’s recent groove has been a bit jagged with losses in two of his last three outings.

Ranger Suárez (PHI) counters with a solid 3.28 ERA and 1.202 WHIP over 18 starts this year. He’s shown flashes of ace-level performance but has stumbled lately. He has collected an 0–2 record with a 6.75 ERA over his last three starts—including a rough outing against Cincinnati.

Mariners vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This game looks like a collision of two pitchers who aren’t bowling over opponents—yet seem solid enough to keep things in check. Suárez’s home-field comfort might outshine Gilbert’s consistency edge. Especially with momentum on Philadelphia’s side and Seattle off a bumpy road series.

My lean: Phillies win, 4–3, with a relatively low-scoring tilt at Citizens Bank. Suárez bounces back enough to outlast Gilbert marginally—solid run support and Philly’s rest advantage could be the difference.

Mariners vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8