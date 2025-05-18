Mariners vs. Padres Prediction: Will Seattle sweep the series?

The Seattle Mariners remain in San Diego to face the Padres at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Padres win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Mariners vs. Padres betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Bryan Woo (SEA) vs. Michael King (SD)

The Seattle Mariners are 25-19 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 23-21 ATS this season.

The San Diego Padres are 27-17 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 27-17 ATS this season.

Mariners vs. Padres Game Matchup and Betting Odds

927 Seattle Mariners (+120) at 928 San Diego Padres (-142); o/u 7.5

4:10 PM ET, Sunday, May 18, 2025

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Mariners vs. Padres Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Padres money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh reached base 3 times in his team’s 4-1 win over the Padres on Saturday. In that game, the 28-year-old switch hitter went 1 for 2 with a homer, an RBI, 2 walks, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Raleigh is hitting .253 with 15 homers, 31 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .968 in 158 at-bats. Cal Raleigh is hitting .293 with an OPS of 1.137 in road games this season, making him an intriguing DFS play at Petco Park on Sunday.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres first baseman Gavin Sheets drove in the team’s only run in their 4-1 loss to the Mariners on Saturday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the Lutherville, MD, native went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Sheets is batting .290 with 6 homers, 23 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .824 in 131 at-bats this year. The 29-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .314 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Gavin Sheets an appealing cost-effective option in DFS on Sunday.

Mariners vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Seattle is 3-5 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Seattle is 20-26 straight up as a road underdog since the start of last season.

San Diego is 51-34 straight up as a home favorite since the start of last season.

San Diego is 48-39 straight up after a loss since the beginning of last season.

Mariners vs. Padres Betting Prediction

I like the Padres in this matchup. A few numbers will illustrate why. San Diego is 22-13 straight up when playing on no rest and 24-16 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. What’s more, the Padres are 16-7 straight up as the home team and 20-16 straight up in non-division games this season.

And finally, San Diego is 5-3 straight up in starting pitcher Michael King’s outings this season. The 29-year-old righty has posted good numbers this year (4-1 record with a 2.32 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP) and should pitch well enough to earn his first win since April 30th. The pick is San Diego -142 on the money line over Seattle at Bovada.lv.

Mariners vs. Padres MLB Betting Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -142