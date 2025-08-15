Mariners vs. Mets Prediction: Can the Mets get a critical home win?

The Seattle Mariners head to New York to face the Mets at 7:10 PM ET on Friday night. The game is on MLB Network, and it’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Mets win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Mariners vs. Mets betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Luis Castillo (SEA) vs. Sean Manaea (NYM)

The Seattle Mariners are 67-55 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 51-71 ATS this season.

The New York Mets are 64-57 straight up this year. They are 1-9 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 58-63 ATS this season.

Mariners vs. Mets Game Matchup and Betting Odds

975 Seattle Mariners (-100) at 976 New York Mets (-119); o/u 8.5

7:10 PM ET, Friday, August 15, 2025

Citi Field, Queens, NY

TV: MLB Network

Mariners vs. Mets Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez drove in the bulk of his team’s runs in their 5-3 loss to the Orioles on Thursday afternoon. In that game, the 2022 AL Rookie of the Year went 1 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Rodriguez is batting .259 with 24 homers, 67 RBIs, 23 steals, and an OPS of .772 across 499 at-bats. Julio Rodriguez is batting .333 with an OPS of 1.141 over his last 7 games, making him a fascinating DFS option on Friday.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor had half of his team’s hits in their 4-3 loss to the Braves on Thursday night. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 4-time Silver Slugger Award winner went 3 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, a stolen base, and 2 runs scored. Lindor is hitting .249 with 22 homers, 65 RBIs, 19 steals, and an OPS of .755 in 481 at-bats this year. The 5-time All-Star is batting .300 with an OPS of .882 in home games this season. That fact makes Francisco Lindor worthy of DFS consideration for Friday’s game at Citi Field.

Mariners vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Seattle is 13-14 straight up as a road underdog this season.

Seattle is 66-75 straight up as the road team since the start of last season.

New York is 39-23 straight up as the home team this season.

New York is 51-35 straight up as a favorite this season.

Mariners vs. Mets Betting Prediction

I like New York in this contest. A few relevant numbers will underscore why. The Mets are 35-19 straight up as a home favorite and 48-44 straight up in non-division games this season. What’s more, New York is 54-44 straight up when playing on no rest and 59-54 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. The pick is the Mets -119 on the money line over the Mariners at Bovada.lv.

Mariners vs. Mets MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK METS -119