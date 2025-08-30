Mariners vs. Guardians Prediction: Can Seattle right the ship?

The Seattle Mariners remain in Cleveland to face the Guardians at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Guardians win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Mariners vs. Guardians betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Logan Gilbert (SEA) vs. Gavin Williams (CLE)

The Seattle Mariners are 72-63 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 54-81 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Guardians are 67-66 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 70-63 ATS this season.

Mariners vs. Guardians Game Matchup and Betting Odds

915 Seattle Mariners (-152) at 916 Cleveland Guardians (+126); o/u 7.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, August 30, 2025

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

TV: FOX

Mariners vs. Guardians Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco drove in half of his team’s runs in their 5-4 loss to the Guardians on Friday night. In that game, the 2019 All-Star went 2 for 4 with a home run, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Polanco is hitting .255 with 21 homers, 61 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .783 across 381 at-bats. Jorge Polanco is batting .455 with an OPS of 1.455 over his last 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Saturday.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians designated hitter Kyle Manzardo reached base 3 times in his club’s 5-4 win over the Mariners on Friday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the Coeur d’Alene, ID, native went 2 for 3 with a home run, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. Manzardo is hitting .235 with 22 homers, 58 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .775 across 375 at-bats this year. The Washington State alum is batting .276 with an OPS of .854 over his last 30 games. That fact makes Kyle Manzardo worth a look in most DFS formats on Saturday.

Mariners vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Seattle is 3-1 straight up in their last 4 games against Cleveland.

Seattle is 4-3 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Cleveland is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

Cleveland is 45-53 straight up in non-division games this season.

Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Prediction

I like Seattle here. A few statistics will illustrate why. The Mariners are 35-27 straight up after a loss and 51-44 straight up as a favorite this year. Furthermore, Seattle is 55-44 straight up in American League games and 60-56 straight up when playing on no rest in 2025. And finally, the Mariners are 65-56 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 12-7 straight up in starting pitcher Logan Gilbert’s 19 starts this season. The pick is Seattle -152 on the money line over Cleveland at Bovada.lv.

Mariners vs. Guardians MLB Betting Prediction: SEATTLE MARINERS -152