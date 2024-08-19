Close Menu
    Mariners vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will L.A. take series opener?

    Mariners vs. Dodgers

    Will Bryan Woo set to oppose Gavin Stone in Monday night’s Mariners vs. Dodgers pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight in L.A? First pitch of this interleague matchup is set for 10:10 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Seattle Mariners (+125) at Los Angeles Dodgers (-136); o/u 8

    10:10 p.m. ET, Monday, August 19, 2024

    Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

    Mariners vs. Dodgers: Bettors Backing L.A. in Series Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Raleigh hits two-run homer vs. PIT

    Cal Raleigh went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer on Sunday against the Pirates. Raleigh got the Mariners going with his first inning home run off Jake Woodford and set the tone for what would develop into a rout. The man known as “Big Dumper” is up to 27 home runs on the year, five more than any other catcher, with 78 RBI.

    Freeman to underdog CT scan on finger

    Freddie Freeman will undergo a CT scan on his right middle finger when the Dodgers return to Los Angeles on Monday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that the finger is worse yesterday than it was today, and that the swelling in the finger makes it so he can’t hold a bat right now. He also did caution that the concern at this point is still low. Max Muncy is expected to return from the injured list Monday now, however, and if the scan shows anything more than just the swelling, a trip to the injured list can’t be completely ruled out.

    Dodgers are 11-1 SU in their last 12 Monday games.

    Mariners are 3-16 SU in their last 19 games against LA Dodgers.

    Dodgers are 16-3 SU in their last 19 games against Seattle.

    Mariners are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games when playing on the road against LA Dodgers.

    Mariners vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take L.A. The Dodgers have won seven out of their last 10 games, are 10-3 in their last 13 home contests and are 25-8 in their last 33 matchups against an American League West Division foe. On the other side, the Mariners are 1-5 in their last six games overall, are 3-16 in their last 19 matchups against the Dodgers and are winless in their last seven meetings with L.A. at Dodger Stadium.

    Mariners vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -136

