Mariners vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will L.A. Complete Sweep?

Will Los Angeles complete its sweep of Seattle when the Mariners vs. Dodgers series concludes on Wednesday night at 10:10 p.m. ET? Logan Gilbert will oppose Jack Flaherty in tonight’s pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Mariners vs. Dodgers: Public Bettors Love L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Munoz blows fifth save of season

Andrés Muñoz took his fifth blown save and third loss after giving up three runs in 1 1/3 innings Tuesday against the Dodgers. The Mariners actually turned to Muñoz in the seventh tonight, and he allowed an inherited runner to score then, tying the game and resulting in the blown save. The eighth saw him put two guys on via a HBP and a walk and then give up a three-run homer to Jason Heyward before he was removed with two outs. Muñoz was charged with as many earned runs tonight as in his previous 29 appearances combined. He’s still the heavy favorite for saves in Seattle, but with desperation setting in, he might continue to enter games in tough situations.

Heyward delivers pinch-hit, three-run homer to lead L.A.

Jason Heyward delivered a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth as the Dodgers bested the Mariners 6-3 on Tuesday. We didn’t think Heyward had it in him at this point, but he was able to turn around a 99-mph fastball from Andrés Muñoz, giving him his fifth homer in 197 plate appearances this season. He’s still likely to be a spare part for the Dodgers, especially now that Mookie Betts has returned to the outfield.

Mariners vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Mariners are 1-7 SU in their last 8 games

Dodgers are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games

Mariners are 3-18 SU in their last 21 games against LA Dodgers

Dodgers are 16-6 SU in their last 22 games at home

Mariners vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 20-8 in the Mariners’ last 28 games against an opponent from the National League West Division. It’s also 8-3 in their last 11 games played on a Wednesday. In the first two games of this series, these two teams pushed last night but Heyward’s three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth was the only reason for the draw on the total. On Monday night, the Dodgers shut out the Mariners 3-0. With the pitching matchup stout again tonight, I see the under cashing.

Mariners vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5