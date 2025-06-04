Guardians vs. Yankees Prediction: Can New York win the series?

The Cleveland Guardians remain in New York to face the Yankees at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday night. The game is on Prime Video. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Guardians vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Luis Ortiz (CLE) vs. Clarke Schmidt (NYY)

The Cleveland Guardians are 32-27 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 32-27 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 37-22 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 27-32 ATS this season.

Guardians vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

965 Cleveland Guardians (+154) at 966 New York Yankees (-185); o/u 8.5

7:05 PM ET, Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: Prime Video

Guardians vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 91% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez had a big day at the dish in his team’s 3-2 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday night. In that game, the six-time All-Star went 2 for 4 with 2 stolen bases and a run scored. For the season, Ramirez is hitting .330 with 11 homers, 29 RBIs, 16 steals, and an OPS of .939 in 215 at-bats. Jose Ramirez is batting .419 with an OPS of 1.084 in his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Wednesday night.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe made the most of his lone hit in his club’s 3-2 win over the Guardians on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the batting order, the 24-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Volpe is hitting .241 with 7 homers, 34 RBIs, 7 steals, and an OPS of .760 in 212 at-bats this year. The New York, NY, native is batting .286 with an OPS of 1.089 this month. That fact makes Anthony Volpe worth a look in most DFS formats on Wednesday.

Guardians vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Cleveland is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games against New York.

Cleveland is 3-5 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

New York is 7-2 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

New York is 21-15 straight up after a win this season.

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like the Yankees in this matchup. New York has a few different relevant statistics on their side heading into Wednesday’s contest. The Bronx Bombers are 23-12 straight up in American League games and 30-16 straight up in non-division games this season. What’s more, New York is 19-9 straight up as the home team and 36-18 straight up as a favorite this year. And finally, the Yankees are 28-18 straight up when playing on no rest and 35-22 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. The pick is New York -185 on the money line over Cleveland at Bovada.lv.

Guardians vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -185