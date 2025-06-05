Guardians vs. Yankees MLB Preview: Will NY cover on the runline?

The Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the series finale. The Guardians are coming off a 4-0 loss, while the Yankees look to bounce back with ace Max Fried on the mound. What’s the best bet in this Guardians vs. Yankees matchup?

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Yankees are -265 on the moneyline. The Guardians, meanwhile, are +245 on the moneyline. The betting total sits at 8.5 runs.

As of this writing, 90% of public bettors are backing the Yankees on the moneyline.

Guardians vs. Yankees Pitching Matchup

Guardians: Slade Cecconi, a young pitcher with potential but inconsistent results.

Yankees: Max Fried, a two-time All-Star with a 2.81 ERA since 2020, known for his ground-ball prowess.

Keys to the Game

Guardians’ Offense: José Ramírez leads with 39 home runs and 118 RBIs. Steven Kwan is batting .292, providing consistent contact.

Yankees’ Offense: Aaron Judge has 58 home runs and 144 RBIs, leading a potent lineup. Paul Goldschmidt adds depth with a .300 average and 10 RBIs.

Guardians vs. Yankees Prediction

Max Fried’s experience and the Yankees’ offensive strength give them an edge in this matchup. Expect a strong performance from Fried and a Yankees victory.

Guardians vs. Yankees MLB Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -1.5 (-132)