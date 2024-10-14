Guardians vs. Yankees Game 1 ALCS Prediction:

Alex Cobb will oppose Carlos Rodon in Monday night’s Guardians vs. Yankees Game 1 ALCS matchup. With the Yankees listed as a sizable moneyline favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what’s the best bet tonight in the Bronx?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cleveland Guardians (+135) at New York Yankees (-160); o/u 7.5

7:38 p.m. ET, Monday, October 14, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Guardians vs. Yankees Game 1: Public Bettors Love New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Thomas helps send Guardians to ALCS

Lane Thomas hit a go-ahead grand slam and drove in five runs to help the Guardians to a 7-3 win over the Tigers on Saturday in Game 5 of the ALDS. The Guardians trailed 1-0 in the fifth inning against future Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, but after Jose Ramirez was plunked with the bases loaded to tie the game, Thomas swatted a grand slam off Skubal to give the Guardians a 5-1 lead and ultimately a win.

He drove in another run with an infield single in the seventh. It was the second homer of the series for the former National outfielder, and it gave him nine RBI in the best-of-five tilt. Game 1 of the ALCS will take place Monday in New York.

Rodon to get the ball in Game 1

Carlos Rodón will start Game 1 of the ALCS against the Guardians on Monday. Rodón will get the nod for the opener and be followed by Gerrit Cole in Game 3. Clarke Schmidt will likely get Game 3 and Luis Gil the fourth contest, but that hasn’t been announced just yet. Rodón struggled at the end of his start against the Royals on Monday, but he’ll get a shot to give the Yankees an early series lead against Cleveland. It’s worth pointing out that the Guardians registered a .751 OPS against left-handed pitching compared to .685 against righties.

Guardians vs. Yankees Game 1 MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 5 games when playing NY Yankees

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 7 games when playing on the road against NY Yankees

NY Yankees is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of NY Yankees’ last 5 games when playing Cleveland

Guardians vs. Yankees Game 1 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Yankees haven’t exactly owned the Guardians, but they have had good success versus Cleveland over the last year-plus. They’re 7-3 versus the Guardians in the last 10 meetings between the two teams. That includes a 4-2 mark versus Cleveland in 2024. The last time these teams met was at Yankee Stadium back in August. After dropping the first game of the series 9-5, the Yankees rattled off wins of 8-1 and 6-0.

Cobb has had his issues with the Yankees. The current New York roster is averaging .288 versus Cobb over 83 plate appearances. Gleyber Torres and Juan Soto have each taken Cobb deep twice, while Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge have homered off the Cleveland starter as well.

As for Rodon, he hasn’t faced the Guardians since he was a member of the Giants in 2022. That start was in April so take these numbers with a grain of salt, but he did go seven innings versus Cleveland, allowing one run on two hits.

Guardians vs. Yankees Game 1 MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -160