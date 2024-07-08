Guardians vs. Tigers Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

Will the Guardians vs. Tigers series opener on Monday evening turn into a high-scoring affair? First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET from Comerica Park. Gavin Williams will oppose Keider Montero in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 Cleveland Guardians (-152) at 910 Detroit Tigers (+128); o/u 8.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Monday, July 8, 2024

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Guardians vs. Tigers: Public Bettors Backing Cleveland in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Naylor hits pinch-hit three-run shot vs. Giants

Bo Naylor went 1-for-2 with a pinch-hit three-run home run in a win over the Giants on Sunday. Naylor was called on to hit for Austin Hedges in the sixth inning with the Guardians trailing 3-2. He responded with a 378-foot home run that gave the Guardians a lead they would never give up. The 24-year-old is hitting just .205 on the season with five home runs, so he’ll need to do this a little more often to get back on the fantasy radar.

Meadows pulled from Sunday’s game due to injury

Parker Meadows was pulled from Sunday’s game against the Reds with a right hamstring injury. Unfortunately, that’s all of the information that we have at the moment, and may be the only information known before most leagues process free agent bids on Sunday night. The severity of the injury — as well as how much time (if any) Meadows may miss — is not yet known. Just something to keep in mind if trying to acquire the dynamic 24-year-old outfielder off the waiver wire.

Guardians vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Detroit’s last 11 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

Guardians are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games when playing as the favorite

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Cleveland’s last 14 games when playing as the favorite

Guardians vs. Tigers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Guardians’ last six games overall, is 5-1 in their last six league contests and is 4-1 in their last five divisional matchups. On the other side, the over is 5-1 in the Tigers’ last six league contests and is 9-2 in their last 11 meetings with an opponent from the American League Central.

Guardians vs. Tigers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5