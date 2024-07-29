Guardians vs. Tigers Prediction: Is the total too low?

Is the total too low for Monday evening’s Guardians vs. Tigers matchup at 6:40 p.m. ET? Or with Tanner Bibee and Jack Flaherty starting for their respective teams, will the under cash for bettors tonight in Detroit?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

961 Cleveland Guardians (-116) at 962 Detroit Tigers (-102); o/u 7

6:40 p.m. ET, Monday, July 29, 2024

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Guardians vs. Tigers: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Cleveland

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Noel hits three-run homer in win

Jhonkensy Noel went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in a win over the Phillies on Sunday. The rookie demolished a 436-foot home run off Kolby Allard for his sixth home run of the season. However, fantasy managers should exercise caution here. Noel has started six straight games for the Guardians, but four of those have come against left-handed pitchers and Josh Baulor has missed the last three games with an undisclosed issue. Naylor was available off the bench on Sunday, which means he could return to the starting lineup on Monday. With the Guardians only set to face one left-handed pitcher in their next eight games, it’s unclear just how much of a boost in playing time Noel could see.

Flaherty drawing interest from Padres

Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports that the Padres have had discussions with the Tigers about right-hander Jack Flaherty. Flaherty, 28, is in the midst of an amazing resurgence with the Tigers this season and looks increasingly likely to be dealt prior to the trade deadline as he’ll be a free agent at season’s end. With many teams interested, the Tigers should be able to demand a king’s ransom for their prized right-hander.

Guardians vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

Guardians are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games when playing on the road against Detroit

Tigers are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games when playing as the underdog

Guardians are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games when playing as the favorite

Tigers are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games played on a Monday when playing at home

Guardians vs. Tigers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 11-2 in the Guardians’ last 13 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 road contests and is 5-2 in their last seven league matchups. The under is also 7-2 in Cleveland’s last nine games played on a Monday and is 5-1 in their last six games played on a favorite.

Guardians vs. Tigers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7