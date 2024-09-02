Close Menu
    Guardians vs. Royals Prediction: Will KC take advantage of Williams?

    Anthony Rome
    Guardians vs. Royals:

    With Gavin Williams set to oppose Michael Wacha in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart play in Monday afternoon’s Guardians vs. Royals contest? First pitch from Kauffman Stadium is set for 4:10 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Cleveland Guardians (-105) at Kansas City Royals (-115); o/u 8

    4:10 p.m. ET, Monday, September 2, 2024

    Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

    Guardians vs. Royals: Public Bettors Love Kansas City

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Royals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Ramirez has two hits, scores two runs vs. Pirates

    Jose Ramirez went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a solo home run against the Pirates on Sunday. Ramirez’ home run was his 34th of the season. He hit a solo shot off Ryan Borucki in the seventh inning. Ramirez has been one of the best players in fantasy this year. He’s hitting .275 with an .863 OPS and 105 RBI.

    Witt hits solo home run in loss

    Bobby Witt Jr. went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk on Sunday against the Astros. Despite the home run, Witt would tell you this wasn’t his best game. First, he popped up a hanging slider with a man on in the third inning and then grounded out on a pitch low and out of the zone with two on in the fifth inning when his Royals had Ronel Blanco on the ropes. Still, his late home run tied his career-best 30 from last year in what’s been a breakout season for the ages.

    Cleveland is 6-3 ATS in its last 9 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Cleveland’s last 18 games on the road

    Kansas City is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games when playing at home against Cleveland

    Kansas City is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games when playing at home against Cleveland

    Guardians vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Kansas City. Williams has been awful of late. In his last five starts, Williams is 1-4 with a 6.56 ERA and has averaged just 4 2/3 innings over that span. Wacha, meanwhile, has been solid. Over his last five outings, the Kansas City starter is 4-1 with a 3.19 ERA and is averaging 6.0 innings pitched per start over that span. The Royals should take advantage of Williams today at Kauffman Stadium.

    Guardians vs. Royals MLB Playoffs Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS -115

