Guardians vs. Phillies Prediction: Total set too high?

The Guardians vs. Phillies series will begin at 6:40 p.m. ET on Friday night from Citizens Bank Park. With Ben Lively set to oppose Cristopher Sanchez in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet when it comes to tonight’s series opener?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

921 Cleveland Guardians (+150) at 922 Philadelphia Phillies (-178); o/u 8

6:40 p.m. ET, Friday, July 26, 2024

Citizens Bank Stadium, Philadelphia, PA

Guardians vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Phillies moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

In midst of rough July, Naylor produces for Guardians

Josh Naylor went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in the Guardians’ 2-1 win over the Tigers on Wednesday. Naylor smacked a hard chopper just past Colt Keith’s outstretched glove to drive home his brother Bo and put his Guardians ahead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Overall, Naylor has had a July to forget with just a .215/.311/.338 slash line.

Turner hammers solo home run in loss

Trea Turner walloped a solo homer and also stole a base on Wednesday in the Phillies’ loss to the Twins. Turner singled and swiped second base — his 13th theft of the year — in the opening frame before blasting a solo homer — his 13th round-tripper of the season — off Twins rookie David Festa a couple innings later. The 31-year-old fantasy stalwart has been on an absolute heater over the last few weeks since the start of July, batting .356 (26-for-73) with 10 homers, 22 RBI and three steals in 18 games during that span.

Guardians vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Phillies are 33-10 SU in their last 43 games at home.

Guardians are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games when playing as the underdog.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Philadelphia’s last 12 games played on a Friday when at home.

Guardians are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games on the road.

Guardians vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 8-2 in the Guardians’ last 10 games overall, is 6-2 in their last eight interleague matchups and is 6-1 in their last seven contests when playing on a Friday. On the other side, the under is 9-3 in the Phillies’ last 12 home games when playing on a Friday, which includes a mark of 7-1 in their last eight contests when playing in that same scenario.

Guardians vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8