Guardians vs. Phillies Prediction: Is total too high?

The Guardians vs. Phillies series concludes at 1:35 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. With the number sitting at 9.5, has the total been set too high by oddsmakers?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

923 Cleveland Guardians (+120) at 924 Philadelphia Phillies (-142); o/u 9.5

1:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 28, 2024

Citizens Bank Stadium, Philadelphia, PA

Guardians vs. Phillies: Bettors backing Philadelphia in finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Phillies moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Naylor “Dealing with some stuff”

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt told reporters on that Josh Naylor is “dealing with some stuff”, which is why he was held out of the team’s lineup for the second straight day on Saturday. Vogt elaborated, “We felt like getting him a couple days to knock everything out, to get him back to level to be able to finish the season, hopefully, scotch-free. … He’s been banged up all year.” Given the statement, it seems likely that Naylor will be held out of the Guardians’ lineup on Sunday as well, though nothing is certain. Vogt did say that he didn’t expect Naylor would require a trip to the injured list.

Harper hits two-run homer vs. Guardians

Bryce Harper went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run against the Guardians on Saturday. Harper’s home run was his 24th of the year. He took Carlos Carrasco deep for a two-run shot in the fourth inning to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead. Harper is 8-for-40 (.200) with four home runs in his last 10 games. He’s hitting .288 with a .950 OPS and 67 RBI on the year.

Guardians vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Cleveland is 4-10 SU in their last 14 games on the road

Guardians are 2-8 SU in their last 10 games when playing on the road against Philadelphia

Phillies are 34-11 SU in their last 45 games at home

Guardians are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

Guardians vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 10-2 in the Guardians’ last 12 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six road contests and is 5-2 in their last seven road meetings with the Phillies. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Phillies’ last seven games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven home contests and has cashed in five out of their last seven meetings with an opponent from the American League Central Division.

Guardians vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9.5