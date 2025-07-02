Guardians vs. Cubs MLB Prediction: Will Imanaga dominate struggling Cleveland?

Cleveland once again is set to face a red-hot Chicago squad in an important NL/AL interleague tune-up. The Guardians are looking to snap their offensive malaise, while the Cubs aim to assert dominance at home and extend their slim hold atop the NL Central. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Guardians vs. Cubs matchup?

Guardians vs. Cubs Game Info

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs

8:05 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Guardians vs. Cubs Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cubs are -155 moneyline favorites to beat the Guardians, who are +135 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on Chicago.

Probable Starters:

Cleveland: RHP Tanner Bibee (4–8, 3.90 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 82 K in 94.2 IP) – a mid-rotation arm with decent strikeout ability.

Chicago: LHP Shōta Imanaga (4–2, 2.54 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 37 K in 49.2 IP) – a reliable southpaw with strong ERA work.

Recent Team Form:

The Guardians (40–39) have struggled offensively in June, averaging just ~3.8 runs/game (ranked 25th in MLB), including multiple shutouts.

The Cubs (48–33) have stayed atop the NL Central, despite a .500 June, buoyed by second-ranked run production (5.4 R/G) and solid home form (25–15).

Key Matchup Insights:

Pitching edge: Imanaga holds the upper hand over Bibee; the Guardians are bottom-tier against lefties (~7th-worst vs LHP).

Offensive mismatch: Chicago’s lineup—led by Seiya Suzuki (21 HR, 67 RBI) and Kyle Tucker (.291, 17 HR)—is hitting high, while Cleveland’s bats remain cold.

Additional Notes:

The Cubs bullpen has a strong 2.49 ERA, bolstering late-game control.

Guardians have been shut out in 3 of their last 4, with Jose Ramírez’s hot bat (.317, 13 HR) their primary spark.

Guardians vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

Expect Imanaga to settle in early, while Chicago’s potent offense racks up early runs. Bibee may give the Guardians a chance, but Cleveland’s offense will likely continue to struggle against left-handed pitching.

Guardians vs. Cubs MLB PREDICTION: CHICAGO CUBS -155