Giants vs. Yankees Prediction: Can New York take the series?

The San Francisco Giants remain in New York to face the Yankees at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. The game is on NBC Sports BA+. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Giants vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Logan Webb (SF) vs. Carlos Rodon (NYY)

The San Francisco Giants are 10-4 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 9-5 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 8-6 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 7-7 ATS this season.

Giants vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

975 San Francisco Giants (-102) at 976 New York Yankees (-118); o/u 7.5

1:35 PM ET, Sunday, April 13, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: NBC Sports BA+

Giants vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores drove in all of his team’s runs in their 8-4 loss to the Yankees on Saturday. The Valencia, Venezuela, native went 2 for 4 with a single, a home run, 4 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Flores is hitting .275 with 6 homers, 19 RBIs, and an OPS of .929. The veteran right-handed hitter is batting .308 in day games this season. That fact makes Wilmer Flores worth a look in most DFS formats.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees center fielder Cody Bellinger drove in 25% of his team’s runs in their 8-4 win over the Giants on Saturday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the batting order, the 2019 NL MVP went 2 for 5 with a triple, a single, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Bellinger is hitting .214 with 1 homer, 8 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .598 this year. Cody Bellinger hit .286 against the Giants last season, making him an interesting DFS option against San Francisco on Sunday.

Giants vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 47-37 straight up after a loss since the start of last season.

San Francisco is 30-24 straight up in interleague games since the beginning of last season.

The over is 9-4-1 in New York’s games this season.

New York is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Giants vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

Giants right-handed starter Logan Webb was terrific last season. In 33 starts he went 13-10 with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP. Webb has been good again in 2025. The 28-year-old from Rocklin, CA is 1-0 with a 1.89 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP in 3 starts this season. Logan Webb’s strikeout-to-walk ratio is twice as good this season (7.0) than it was last season (3.4). Against a high-powered offense like New York’s Logan Webb’s command of the strike zone could prove to be the difference. I think the Giants take Sunday’s game and the series. The pick is San Francisco -102 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Giants vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -102