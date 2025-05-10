Giants vs. Twins Prediction: Will Twins extend their winning streak?

The San Francisco Giants remain in Minnesota to face the Twins at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Twins win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Giants vs. Twins betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Logan Webb (SF) vs. Joe Ryan (MIN)

The San Francisco Giants are 24-15 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 19-20 ATS this season.

The Minnesota Twins are 19-20 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Twins are 22-17 ATS this season.

Giants vs. Twins Game Matchup and Betting Odds

929 San Francisco Giants (-102) at 930 Minnesota Twins (-116); o/u 7.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, May 10, 2025

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

TV: FOX

Giants vs. Twins Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Giants money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants third baseman Matt Chapman drove in his team’s only run in their 3-1 loss to the Twins on Friday. In that game, the former Oakland Athletic went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Chapman is hitting .222 with 8 homers, 24 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .797 across 135 at-bats. Matt Chapman is batting .320 over his last 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Saturday night.

Minnesota Twins DFS Spin

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton reached base 3 times in his team’s 3-1 win over the Giants on Friday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the second overall pick of the 2012 MLB draft went 2 for 3 with a triple, a walk, and a run scored. Buxton is hitting .279 with 9 homers, 25 RBIs, 8 steals, and an OPS of .872 this year. Byron Buxton is batting .345 over his last 15 games, making him worth a look in most DFS formats on Saturday.

Giants vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games against Minnesota.

San Francisco is 39-52 straight up as an underdog since the start of last season.

Minnesota is 6-0 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Minnesota is 48-38 straight up as a home favorite since the beginning of last season.

Giants vs. Twins Betting Prediction

I like the Twins here, mainly due to their starting pitcher, Joe Ryan. The 28-year-old right-hander is off to a hot start in 2025. In 7 starts this year, Ryan is 2-2 with a 2.93 ERA, a 0.90 WHIP, a 9.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 10.6 K/9, and an opponent batting average of .209.

Additionally, Joe Ryan has pitched slightly better at home than on the road this season. The San Francisco native has a 2.65 ERA and a .197 opponent batting average at home this year. On the road, Joe Ryan has an ERA of 3.13 and an opponent batting average of .218 this season. Ryan has tossed 3 quality starts this season, and I like him to make it 4 on Saturday as the Twins earn an outright home win. The pick is Minnesota -116 on the money line over San Francisco at Bovada.lv.

Giants vs. Twins MLB Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TWINS -116