Giants vs. Tigers Prediction: Will the Giants keep playing well?

The San Francisco Giants head to Detroit to face the Tigers at 1:10 PM ET on Monday afternoon. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Tigers win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Giants vs. Tigers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Hayden Birdsong (SF) vs. Keider Montero (DET)

The San Francisco Giants are 31-22 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 26-27 ATS this season.

The Detroit Tigers are 34-20 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 29-25 ATS this season.

Giants vs. Tigers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

913 San Francisco Giants (-106) at 914 Detroit Tigers (-110); o/u 8.5

1:10 PM ET, Monday, May 26, 2025

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Giants vs. Tigers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Tigers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski had 3 total bases in his team’s 3-2 win over the Nationals on Sunday afternoon. In that game, the 34-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a triple and a run scored. For the season, Yastrzemski is hitting .262 with 5 homers, 17 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .784 in 164 at-bats. Mike Yastrzemski is batting .282 with an .847 OPS against right-handed pitching this season. That fact means you should consider using the Giants outfielder in DFS against Tigers righty Keider Montero on Monday.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers shortstop Zach McKinstry drove in 40% of his team’s runs in their 5-0 win over the Guardians on Sunday afternoon. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, the Toledo, OH, native went 1 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. McKinstry is hitting .276 with 3 homers, 19 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .788 in 163 at-bats this year. The 30-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .384 with an OPS of 1.074 in home games this season, making Zach McKinstry worth a look in most DFS formats.

Giants vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games against Detroit.

San Francisco is 50-60 straight up after a win since the start of last season.

Detroit is 21-12 straight up after a win this season.

Detroit is 8-7 straight up in interleague games this season.

Giants vs. Tigers Betting Prediction

I like the Tigers in this matchup. Several numbers will illustrate why. Detroit is 18-8 straight up as the home team and 25-15 straight up in non-division games this season. What’s more, the Tigers are 26-19 straight up when playing on no rest and 30-19 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. And finally, the Tigers are 14-6 straight up as a home favorite and 23-10 straight up as a favorite in 2025. For all of those reasons, I’m taking the Tigers in this one. The pick is Detroit -110 on the money line over San Francisco at Bovada.lv.

Giants vs. Tigers MLB Betting Prediction: DETROIT TIGERS -110