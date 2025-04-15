Giants vs. Phillies Prediction: Will San Francisco stay red-hot?

​The San Francisco Giants (12–4) continue their strong start to the 2025 season as they face the Philadelphia Phillies (9–7) in Game 2 of a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, April 15. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 PM ET (5:45 PM CT).​ What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Giants vs. Phillies matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies

6:45 p.m. ET, Monday, April 15, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Giants vs. Phillies Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Phillies are -155 moneyline favorites to beat the Giants, who are +130 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8 runs.

Giants vs. Phillies Public Betting: Bettors Love Philly

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup: Verlander vs. Luzardo

Veteran right-hander Justin Verlander (0–0, 6.92 ERA) takes the mound for the Giants, seeking his first win of the season. Verlander has allowed 10 earned runs over 13 innings in his first three starts. Opposing him is Phillies left-hander Jesús Luzardo (2–0, 1.50 ERA), who has been dominant with 25 strikeouts over 18 innings and a WHIP of 0.94.

Giants Riding High After Series Opener

San Francisco took the series opener on Monday with a 10–4 victory, powered by home runs from Willy Adames, Mike Yastrzemski, and Tyler Fitzgerald. The Giants have now won eight of their last nine games and boast an impressive 8–2 record on the road.​

Phillies Look to Bounce Back at Home

Despite the loss, the Phillies have a strong 5–2 home record this season. They’ll look to even the series behind Luzardo’s hot start and offensive contributions from players like Alec Bohm and Bryce Harper.

Giants vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

I went against this red-hot Giants team last night but won’t do so again tonight. Even though the Phillies have won six out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the Giants have now won three out of the last four meetings. San Francisco is also 7-3 in its last 10 games overall.

Giants vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS +130