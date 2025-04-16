Giants vs. Phillies Prediction: Will San Francisco pull off another upset?

​The San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies continue their four-game series on Wednesday evening. The Giants, currently leading the NL West, aim to extend their strong start to the season, while the Phillies look to build momentum in the competitive NL East. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Giants vs. Phillies matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies

6:45 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Giants vs. Phillies Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Phillies are -144 moneyline favorites tonight. The Giants, meanwhile, are +130 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 7.5 runs.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Public Betting: Bettors Taking the Dog

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Starting Pitchers

Robbie Ray – Giants (3–0, 2.93 ERA)

Ray has been impressive in his return from Tommy John surgery, posting a 2.93 ERA over 15.1 innings with 13 strikeouts and a 1.24 WHIP . He has incorporated a new changeup into his repertoire, enhancing his effectiveness on the mound.

San Francisco Chronicle

Aaron Nola – Phillies (0–3, 5.51 ERA)

Nola is seeking his first win of the season, having recorded a 5.51 ERA over 16.1 innings with 17 strikeouts and a 1.41 WHIP. Despite the lack of wins, he has shown flashes of his usual form and will aim to deliver a strong performance against the Giants.

Lineup Notes

San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (1B): Thriving in the leadoff spot with a .422 on-base percentage, providing a spark at the top of the lineup.

Jung Hoo Lee (CF): A key offseason acquisition, contributing both offensively and defensively.​

Wilmer Flores (DH): Providing power in the middle of the order.​

Philadelphia Phillies

Trea Turner (SS): A consistent presence at the top of the lineup, combining speed and power.​

Bryce Harper (RF): A perennial MVP candidate, anchoring the heart of the order.​

Kyle Schwarber (LF): Known for his power-hitting capabilities, adding depth to the lineup.

What to Watch For

Robbie Ray’s New Changeup: Ray’s addition of a changeup has added a new dimension to his pitching arsenal, making him more unpredictable to hitters .​

Aaron Nola’s Quest for a Win: Despite solid strikeout numbers, Nola is still searching for his first victory of the season. His performance will be crucial for the Phillies.​

Offensive Firepower: Both teams boast potent lineups capable of producing runs in bunches, setting the stage for an exciting matchup.

Giants vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Given Robbie Ray’s strong start to the season and the Giants’ overall momentum, I like the value with San Francisco. As previously mentioned, Nola is still searching for his first win and this San Francisco lineup is hot.

Giants vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS +130