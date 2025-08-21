Giants vs. Padres Prediction: Will San Diego take the series?

The San Francisco Giants remain in San Diego to face the Padres at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday afternoon. It’s the final game of a four-game set. Can the Giants win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Giants vs. Padres betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Justin Verlander (SF) vs. Dylan Cease (SD)

The San Francisco Giants are 61-66 straight up this year. They are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 52-74 ATS this season.

The San Diego Padres are 71-56 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 71-55 ATS this season.

Giants vs. Padres Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 San Francisco Giants (+145) at 958 San Diego Padres (-173); o/u 7.5

4:10 PM ET, Thursday, August 21, 2025

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Giants vs. Padres Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Padres money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants third baseman Casey Schmitt drove in his team’s only run in their 8-1 loss to the Padres on Wednesday night. In that game, the San Diego native went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Schmitt is hitting .246 with 8 homers, 25 RBIs, and an OPS of .730 across 207 at-bats. Casey Schmitt is batting .292 with an OPS of .972 when ahead in the count this season, making him an intriguing DFS option on Thursday.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres left fielder Gavin Sheets drove in half of his club’s runs in their 8-1 win over the Giants on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the 29-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with 2 homers, 4 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Sheets is hitting .257 with 17 homers, 58 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .767 across 374 at-bats this year. The Lutherville, MD, native is batting .467 with an OPS of 1.567 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Gavin Sheets worth a look in most DFS formats on Thursday.

Giants vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 1-5 straight up in their last 6 games against San Diego.

San Francisco is 13-19 straight up in division games this season.

The Padres are 21-17 straight up in division games this season.

San Diego is 55-36 straight up in National League games this season.

Giants vs. Padres Betting Prediction

I like San Diego in this contest. A few numbers will illustrate why. The Padres are 38-32 straight up after a win and 61-46 straight up when playing on no rest this year. What’s more, San Diego is 40-21 straight up as the home team and 32-16 straight up as a home favorite in 2025. And finally, the Padres are 66-55 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 42-27 straight up as a favorite this season. The pick is San Diego -173 on the money line over San Francisco at Bovada.lv.

Giants vs. Padres MLB Betting Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -173