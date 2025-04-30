Giants vs. Padres Prediction: Will San Diego sweep the series?

The San Francisco Giants remain in San Diego to face the Padres at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday afternoon. It’s the final game of a two-game set. Can the Padres win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Giants vs. Padres betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Landen Roupp (SF) vs. Michael King (SD)

The San Francisco Giants are 19-11 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 14-16 ATS this season.

The San Diego Padres are 18-11 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 17-12 ATS this season.

Giants vs. Padres Game Matchup and Betting Odds

905 San Francisco Giants (+114) at 906 San Diego Padres (-135); o/u 7.5

4:10 PM ET, Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Giants vs. Padres Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Padres money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants shortstop Willy Adames recorded multiple extra-base hits in his team’s 7-4 loss to the Padres on Tuesday. In that contest, the former Brewer went 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, an RBI, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Adames is batting .212 with 2 homers, 15 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .591. Willy Adames is hitting .280 in his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Wednesday afternoon.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts had a big day at the plate in his team’s 7-4 win over the Giants on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the batting order, the Oranjestad, Aruba native went 2 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Bogaerts is hitting .253 with 1 homer, 8 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .706 this year. The 32-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .275 in day games this season. That fact makes Xander Bogaerts worth a look in most DFS formats ahead of his team’s matinee matchup with the Giants on Wednesday.

Giants vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 5-3 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

San Francisco is 8-2 straight up after a loss this season.

The over is 17-12-1 in San Francisco’s games this season.

The under is 17-11-1 in San Diego’s games this season.

San Diego is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Giants vs. Padres Betting Prediction

I like San Francisco’s chances to bounce back on Wednesday after dropping Game 1 of this series to the Padres on Tuesday. A few numbers illustrate why. The Giants are an MLB-best 7-4 straight up as an underdog this season. What’s more, San Francisco is 10-7 straight up as the road team and 10-5 straight up in National League games this year. Furthermore, the Giants are 16-9 straight up when playing on no rest and 18-11 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. San Francisco has only lost 2 games in a row twice this season. I think the Giants avoid a third two-game losing streak with an outright win on Wednesday. The pick is San Francisco +114 on the money line over San Diego at Bovada.lv.

Giants vs. Padres MLB Betting Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS +114