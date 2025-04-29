Giants vs. Padres Prediction: Will Padres win outright or lose by 1?

The San Francisco Giants head to San Diego to face the Padres at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday night. It’s the first game of a two-game set. Can the Padres cover the run line as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Giants vs. Padres betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Logan Webb (SF) vs. Nick Pivetta (SD)

The San Francisco Giants are 19-10 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 14-15 ATS this season.

The San Diego Padres are 17-11 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 16-12 ATS this season.

Giants vs. Padres Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 San Francisco Giants (-125) at 962 San Diego Padres (+106); o/u 6.5

9:40 PM ET, Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Giants vs. Padres Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Padres money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos scored the majority of his team’s runs in their 3-2 win over the Rangers on Sunday. In that game, the 25-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with a stolen base and 2 runs scored. For the season, Ramos is batting .246 with 3 homers, 10 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .696. Heliot Ramos is hitting .304 in his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Tuesday.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres second baseman Jose Iglesias drove in half of his team’s runs in their 4-2 loss to the Rays on Sunday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the 35-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice bunt and an RBI. Iglesias is batting .281 with 7 RBIs, 2 stolen bases, and an OPS of .687 this season. Jose Iglesias is batting .306 over his past 15 games, making him an intriguing cost-effective DFS option on Tuesday night.

Giants vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 7-11 ATS after a win this season.

San Francisco is 6-12 ATS as a favorite this season.

The Padres are 7-6 ATS as an underdog this season.

San Diego is 3-0 ATS in division games this season.

Giants vs. Padres Betting Prediction

Padres starting pitcher Nick Pivetta has been terrific in 2025. In 5 starts this year, the 32-year-old right-hander is 4-1 with a 1.20 ERA, a 0.77 WHIP, a 4.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a .155 batting average against. Pivetta has been especially good at night this season.

The Victoria, British Columbia native is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in a pair of night starts this year that spanned 14 total innings. Nick Pivetta will be facing a Giants offense that ranks 18th in weighted on-base average this season. Additionally, San Francisco has only scored 6 runs combined in their last 2 contests. I like Nick Pivetta and the Padres to either win outright or lose by a solitary run on Tuesday. The pick is San Diego +1.5 runs at -168 odds over San Francisco at Bovada.lv.

Giants vs. Padres MLB Betting Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES +1.5 (-168)