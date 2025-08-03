Giants vs. Mets Prediction: Will New York win as home favorites?

The San Francisco Giants remain in New York to face the Mets at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. The game is on MLB Network, and it’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Mets win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Giants vs. Mets betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Carson Whisenhunt (SF) vs. Frankie Montas (NYM)

The San Francisco Giants are 55-56 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 46-65 ATS this season.

The New York Mets are 63-48 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 55-56 ATS this season.

Giants vs. Mets Game Matchup and Betting Odds

953 San Francisco Giants (+135) at 954 New York Mets (-160); o/u 8.5

1:40 PM ET, Sunday, August 3, 2025

Citi Field, Queens, NY

TV: MLB Network

Giants vs. Mets Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Mets money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants shortstop Willy Adames knocked in multiple runs in his team’s 12-6 loss to the Mets on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the former Milwaukee Brewer went 1 for 5 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Adames is hitting .235 with 17 homers, 59 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .733 across 409 at-bats. Willy Adames is batting .300 with an OPS of .990 over his last 15 games, making him a fascinating DFS option on Sunday.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso drove in 25% of his team’s runs in their 12-6 win over the Giants on Saturday. Hitting out of the cleanup spot, the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year went 2 for 4 with a homer, a double, 3 RBIs, a walk, and 2 runs scored. Alonso is hitting .262 with 24 homers, 86 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .861 across 412 at-bats this year. The 5-time All-Star is batting .297 with an OPS of .981 in day games this season. That fact makes Pete Alonso worth a look in DFS for Sunday’s matinee matchup with the Giants.

Giants vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 1-5 straight up in their last 6 games against New York.

San Francisco is 1-7 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

New York is 38-24 straight up after a win this season.

New York is an MLB-best 38-17 straight up as the home team this season.

Giants vs. Mets Betting Prediction

I like the Mets here for several reasons. New York is 50-29 straight up as a favorite and 34-13 straight up as a home favorite this year. Furthermore, the Mets are 44-31 straight up in National League games and 48-37 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, New York is 54-36 straight up when playing on no rest and 58-45 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is the Mets -160 on the money line over the Giants at Bovada.lv.

Giants vs. Mets MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK METS -160