Giants vs. Mets Prediction: Can the Giants get back to .500?

The San Francisco Giants head to New York to face the Mets at 7:10 PM ET on Friday night. The game is on MLB Network, and it’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Mets win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Giants vs. Mets betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Robbie Ray (SF) vs. David Peterson (NYM)

The San Francisco Giants are 54-55 straight up this year. They are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 45-64 ATS this season.

The New York Mets are 62-47 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 54-55 ATS this season.

Giants vs. Mets Game Matchup and Betting Odds

955 San Francisco Giants (+119) at 956 New York Mets (-143); o/u 7.5

7:10 PM ET, Friday, August 1, 2025

Citi Field, Queens, NY

TV: MLB Network

Giants vs. Mets Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Mets money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos scored the team’s only run in their 2-1 extra-innings loss to the Pirates on Wednesday. In that game, the 25-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 5 with a single and a run scored. For the season, Ramos is hitting .267 with 14 homers, 50 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .764 across 412 at-bats. Heliot Ramos is batting .274 with an OPS of .820 in road games this season, making him an appealing DFS option for Friday’s game at Citi Field.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo logged the club’s only extra-base hit in their 5-0 loss to the Padres on Wednesday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 2022 NL triples leader went 1 for 4 with a double. Nimmo is hitting .258 with 19 homers, 60 RBIs, 12 steals, and an OPS of .779 across 395 at-bats this year. The 32-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .270 with an OPS of .798 in home games this season. That fact makes Brandon Nimmo worth a look in DFS on Friday.

Giants vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 0-4 straight up in their last 4 games against New York.

San Francisco is 0-6 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

New York is 14-9 straight up in their last 23 games overall.

New York is an MLB-best 37-16 straight up as the home team this season.

Giants vs. Mets Betting Prediction

I like the Mets in this matchup, largely because of their starting pitcher, David Peterson. In 20 starts spanning 121 innings this season, Peterson is 7-4 with a 2.83 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP, a 2.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 7.5 K/9, and a .650 opponent OPS. Perhaps most importantly, the Mets are 12-8 straight up in Peterson’s starts this year.

The 6’6” 240-pound left-hander has also been consistent this year, tossing 13 quality starts in his 20 outings in 2025. Furthermore, Peterson will have the platoon edge over the Giants’ left-handed hitters like Rafael Devers, Jung Hoo Lee, and Dominic Smith in this contest. Behind the pitching of David Peterson, I think the Mets earn an outright win as home favorites on Friday night. The pick is New York -143 on the money line over San Francisco at Bovada.lv.

Giants vs. Mets MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK METS -143