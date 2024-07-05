Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Giants vs. Guardians Prediction: Will opener turn high-scoring?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Giants vs. Guardians

    The Giants vs. Guardians series opens in Cleveland on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. ET. With little to no value in the moneyline, what’s the best bet when it comes to tonight’s 8.5-run total?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    975 San Francisco Giants (+144) at 976 Cleveland Guardians (-172); o/u 8.5

    7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, July 5, 2024

    Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

    Giants vs. Guardians: Public Bettors Love Cleveland in Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Chapman has two-hit night in win vs. Braves

    Matt Chapman went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI against the Braves on Thursday. The home run was his 12th of the season. Chapman took Charlie Morton deep in the fourth inning and then hit an RBI double in the sixth inning. He’s hitting .245 with a .751 OPS and 42 RBI on the season.

    Kwan has big day in win vs. White Sox

    Steven Kwan went 3-for-4 with a homer in an 8-4 win over the White Sox on Thursday. Kwan hit a solo homer off Jared Shuster in the third inning to give Cleveland a 2-1 lead. That’s the eighth homer of the season for the 26-year-old, who is enjoying a sensational 2024 season to put it mildly. On top of the homer and two more hits, he also walked, and the slash is now a robust .367/.424/.539. It’s very likely this isn’t sustainable — at least to this level — but Kwan has been a difference maker in the first half of 2024 for fantasy managers and the Guardians.

    Guardians are 2-13 SU in their last 15 games against San Francisco

    Giants are 13-2 SU in their last 15 games against Cleveland

    Guardians are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games played on a Friday when playing at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of San Francisco’s last 11 games played in July

    Giants vs. Guardians MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Guardians’ last six games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 home contests and is 5-2 in their last seven meetings with an opponent from the National League West. On the other side, the over is 5-1 in the Giants’ last six games played on a Friday.

    Giants vs. Guardians MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com