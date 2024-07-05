Giants vs. Guardians Prediction: Will opener turn high-scoring?

The Giants vs. Guardians series opens in Cleveland on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. ET. With little to no value in the moneyline, what’s the best bet when it comes to tonight’s 8.5-run total?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

975 San Francisco Giants (+144) at 976 Cleveland Guardians (-172); o/u 8.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, July 5, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Giants vs. Guardians: Public Bettors Love Cleveland in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Chapman has two-hit night in win vs. Braves

Matt Chapman went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI against the Braves on Thursday. The home run was his 12th of the season. Chapman took Charlie Morton deep in the fourth inning and then hit an RBI double in the sixth inning. He’s hitting .245 with a .751 OPS and 42 RBI on the season.

Kwan has big day in win vs. White Sox

Steven Kwan went 3-for-4 with a homer in an 8-4 win over the White Sox on Thursday. Kwan hit a solo homer off Jared Shuster in the third inning to give Cleveland a 2-1 lead. That’s the eighth homer of the season for the 26-year-old, who is enjoying a sensational 2024 season to put it mildly. On top of the homer and two more hits, he also walked, and the slash is now a robust .367/.424/.539. It’s very likely this isn’t sustainable — at least to this level — but Kwan has been a difference maker in the first half of 2024 for fantasy managers and the Guardians.

Giants vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Guardians are 2-13 SU in their last 15 games against San Francisco

Giants are 13-2 SU in their last 15 games against Cleveland

Guardians are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games played on a Friday when playing at home

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of San Francisco’s last 11 games played in July

Giants vs. Guardians MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Guardians’ last six games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 home contests and is 5-2 in their last seven meetings with an opponent from the National League West. On the other side, the over is 5-1 in the Giants’ last six games played on a Friday.

Giants vs. Guardians MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5