Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will L.A. take series?

The Giants vs. Dodgers matchup draws to a conclusion on Thursday afternoon in L.A. at 4:10 p.m. ET. With Logan Webb set to oppose Clayton Kershaw in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet today at Dodger Stadium?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

953 San Francisco Giants (+120) at 954 Los Angeles Dodgers (-142); o/u 8.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 25, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Giants vs. Dodgers: Bettors Backing Los Angeles in Finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Chapman has big night in upset win

Matt Chapman went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, two runs scored, two RBI, and two walks in the Giants’ 8-3 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday. After drawing a walk in the first inning, Chapman put the Giants on the board with a leadoff homer off Tyler Glasnow in the fourth. He later drew another walk to start the eighth inning and scored on a single by Mike Yastrzemski. Chapman knocked in a run with a base hit before the inning was over as the Giants bat around the order. The 31-year-old third baseman is hitting .233/.324/.411 with 14 homers, 69 runs scored, 45 RBI, and 11 steals across 429 plate appearances.

Taylor likely headed to injury list

Chris Taylor is likely to go on the injured list after leaving Wednesday’s game with a groin injury. James Outman will be called up if Taylor lands on the injured list, though he might not play very much with Jason Heyward back starting against righties. Enrique Hernández figures to see more time with Taylor out.

Giants vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of San Francisco’s last 8 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 9 of LA Dodgers’ last 12 games against San Francisco

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of San Francisco’s last 11 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 15 of LA Dodgers’ last 21 games against an opponent in the National League

Giants vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take L.A. The Dodgers are 5-1 in their last six games overall, are 5-1 in their last six home contests and are 5-1 in their last six matchups as a favorite. On the other side, the Giants are just 5-12 in their last 17 meetings with the Dodgers, are 5-12 in their last 17 road contests and are 3-8 in their last 11 games when playing L.A. on the road.

Giants vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -142