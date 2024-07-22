Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will L.A. take Opener?

The Giants vs. Dodgers series opens on Monday night in L.A., where first pitch is slated for 10:10 p.m. ET. With the Dodgers listed as home favorites and the total sitting at 8.5, what’s the best bet tonight from Dodger Stadium?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 San Francisco Giants (+122) at 910 Los Angeles Dodgers (-144); o/u 8.5

10:10 p.m. ET, Monday, July 22, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Giants vs. Dodgers: Bettors Backing Los Angeles in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Fitzgerald homers in third straight game

Tyler Fitzgerald homered in a third straight game and walked against the Rockies on Sunday. Fitzgerald has as many homers in his last three games, dating back to July 9, as he did in his previous 44 appearances as a major leaguer. Saturday’s homer came in his first start in eight games and earned him a rare start against a righty today; he had played exclusively against lefties since being recalled last month. The Giants will probably give him more time at the expense of Brett Wisely and Thairo Estrada while he remains hot.

Ohtani reaches 30-home run mark

Shohei Ohtani crushed his 30th home run of the season on Sunday night, leading the Dodgers to a 9-6 victory over the visiting Red Sox. Ohtani absolutely pulverized a 2-1 cutter from Kutter Crawford for a 473-foot (116.7-mph EV) solo shot in the fifth inning that increased the Dodgers’ lead to 6-2. It was the fifth and final home run that the Dodgers hit off of Crawford in the contest. Ohtani also walked and struck out in the ballgame, finishing the night 1-for-3. On the season, he’s slashing a ridiculous .315/.401/.638 with the aforementioned 30 long balls, 70 RBI and 23 stolen bases. Simply staggering offensive production across the board.

Giants vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 9 of LA Dodgers’ last 11 games against an opponent in the National League West Division

Dodgers are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games played on a Monday

Giants are 5-15 SU in their last 20 games when playing on the road against LA Dodgers

Giants vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Los Angeles. The Dodgers are 7-3 in their last 10 games against the Giants, are 5-1 in their last six home matchups and are 15-5 in their last six meetings with San Francisco in L.A. On the other side, the Giants have dropped five straight games at Dodgers Stadium, are 4-10 in their last 14 road matchups and are just 2-5 in their last seven road contests when playing on a Monday.

Giants vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -144