    MLB Articles

    Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will L.A. continue to own SF?

    Anthony Rome
    Giants at Dodgers

    Will Los Angeles continue to own its National League West rivals when the Giants vs. Dodgers series continues at 10:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday night? Jordan Hicks will oppose Landon Knack in tonight’s pitching matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    959 San Francisco Giants (+120) at 960 Los Angeles Dodgers (-142); o/u 8.5

    10:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 23, 2024

    Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

    Giants vs. Dodgers: Bettors Backing Los Angeles in Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Snell allows just two runs

    Blake Snell allowed two runs over six innings Monday in a no-decision against the Dodgers. Snell allowed just three hard-hit balls and four hits in another quality start, but it wasn’t quite enough for the Giants tonight. He has a favorable matchup at home against the Rockies next time out.

    Hernandez has three-hit day with HR

    Teoscar Hernández went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double and all three Dodgers runs batted in Monday in a 3-2 win over the Giants. Hernández had a solo homer in the fourth and RBI singles in the sixth and eighth innings to lead the Dodgers to their 60th win of the year. He’s tied for 11th in the majors with 67 RBI and is alone in 13th place with his 21 homers.

    Dodgers are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games played on a Tuesday when playing at home

    Giants are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games played on a Tuesday when playing on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of LA Dodgers’ last 11 games against an opponent in the National League West Division division

    Giants are 5-16 SU in their last 21 games when playing on the road against LA Dodgers

    Giants vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Los Angeles. The Dodgers are 5-2 in their last seven games overall, are8-3 in their last 11 home contests and are 4-1 in their last five games when listed as a favorite. On the other side, the Giants are just 10-27 in their last 37 games against the Dodgers, are 4-11 in their last 15 road contests and are winless in their last six games at Dodger Stadium.

    Giants vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -142

