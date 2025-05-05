Giants vs. Cubs Prediction: Will the Giants extend their win streak?

The San Francisco Giants head to Chicago to face the Cubs at 7:40 PM ET on Monday night. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Giants vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Landen Roupp (SF) vs. Matthew Boyd (CHC)

The San Francisco Giants are 22-13 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 17-18 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 21-14 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 19-16 ATS this season.

Giants vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

955 San Francisco Giants (+124) at 956 Chicago Cubs (-149); o/u 7.5

7:40 PM ET, Monday, May 5, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Giants vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing the Cubs money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants shortstop Willy Adames had a big day at the plate in his team’s 9-3 win over the Rockies on Sunday. In that game, the former Milwaukee Brewer went 3 for 5 with a double, 2 homers, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Adames is batting .230 with 4 homers, 18 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .675. Willy Adames is batting .348 in his past 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Monday.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker reached base 3 times in his team’s 4-0 loss to the Brewers on Sunday afternoon. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the batting order, the 28-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with 2 singles, a walk, and a stolen base. In 137 at-bats this season, Tucker is hitting .292 with 8 homers, 30 RBIs, 9 steals, and an OPS of .976. Kyle Tucker is batting .400 this month. That fact makes the former Houston Astro worthy of DFS consideration on Monday.

Giants vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 3-1 straight up in their last 4 games against Chicago.

San Francisco is 7-5 straight up as an underdog this season.

The over is 20-13-2 in Chicago’s games this season.

The over is 20-14-1 in San Francisco’s games this season.

Giants vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

I like the Giants in this matchup. Some relevant statistics will demonstrate why. San Francisco is 7-5 straight up as a road underdog and 19-10 straight up in non-division games this season. What’s more, the Giants are 19-11 straight up when playing on no rest and 21-13 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. And finally, the Bay Area’s NL team is 11-9 straight up in National League games and 12-9 straight up after a win in 2025. For all of those reasons, I’m taking the Giants in this one. The pick is San Francisco +124 on the money line over Chicago at Bovada.lv.

Giants vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS +124