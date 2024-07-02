Giants vs. Braves Prediction: Total set too high for Opener?

Is the total for Tuesday night’s Giants vs. Braves matchup set too high? Hayden Birdsong will oppose Reynaldo Lopez in tonight’s pitching matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET from Truist Park in Atlanta, GA.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 San Francisco Giants (+158) at 906 Atlanta Braves (-188); o/u 8.5

7:20 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Giants vs. Braves: Public Bettors Love Atlanta in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ramos’ breakout season continues for Giants

Heliot Ramos went 3-for-5 with an RBI on Sunday, sparking the Giants to a 10-4 blowout victory over the Dodgers. Ramos was once again at the epicenter of an impressive afternoon for San Francisco’s offense as his three-hit performance helped spark the Giants to an eventual blowout win where they tallied 10 runs on 16 hits. The 24-year-old outfielder is in the midst of a sustained breakout campaign where he’s batting .294/.368/.878 with 10 homers, 37 RBI and one steal over 212 plate appearances through 48 games.

Kelenic hits another home run over weekend

Jarred Kelenic went 2-for-3 with a homer in an extra-inning win Saturday over the Pirates. Never give up on talent. Kelenic smoked a solo shot off Paul Skenes to lead off the bottom of the first, and he’s up to nine homers in the first half of the season. The 24-year-old also singled and drew a walk while improving his slash to .283/.329/.466. It’s understandable if fantasy players are skeptical of Kelenic given his previous struggles, but again, there’s a reason this was one of the best prospects in baseball a short time ago. There’s no question he’s capable of keeping this up and then some.

Giants vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Braves are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games played on a Tuesday when playing at home

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Atlanta’s last 12 games played on a Tuesday

Giants are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games played on a Tuesday when playing on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of San Francisco’s last 12 games played in July

Giants vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 10-3 in the Braves’ last 13 games overall, is a perfect 6-0 in their last six contests at Trusit Park and is 8-3 in their last 11 league matchups as well. On the other side, the under is 10-2 in the Giants’ last 12 games played in July, is 7-3 in their last 10 matchups played on a Tuesday and is 5-1 in the Braves’ last six home contests played on a Tuesday.

Giants vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5