Giants vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Will Toronto win opener?

​The San Francisco Giants begin the second half with a 52–45 record, flirting with a playoff spot in the NL West. Their road form (24–25) and .224 batting average away from Oracle Park (.224/.…as a team wRC+ of 91) remain concerns. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are rolling (55–41), leading the AL East with a dominant 32–16 home mark and an 83.7 % chance to make the postseason. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Giants vs. Blue Jays matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays

7:07 p.m. ET, Friday, July 18, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Giants vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Blue Jays are -145 moneyline favorites to beat the Giants, who are +133 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Blue Jays Public Betting: Bettors Love Toronto

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 73% of the bets are on the Blue Jays moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

San Francisco sends veteran Justin Verlander to the mound, still searching for his first win (0–7, 4.70 ERA, ~5.5 hits allowed/game). At age 42, his fastball velocity has dipped and his command wavers. Toronto Counter: Chris Bassitt (9–4, ~4.12 ERA, 1.35 WHIP) will counter. His consistent performance has been a key factor in Toronto’s success.

Player Storylines

Rafael Devers (SF): A potent career hitter in Toronto (.605 SLG at the Rogers Centre) but has been slowed by a groin and disc injury.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR): Anchoring a powerful lineup alongside Bo Bichette, Alejandro Kirk, Ernie Clement and George Springer—Springer recently named AL Player of the Week.

Outlook

Expect a tilted advantage toward New Toronto: elite offense, strong home-field defense, and a struggling Verlander versus a dependable Bassitt. The betting market aligns, leaning Blue Jays ML, while wagering models project a mid-50 % chance Toronto wins, and the total trending over given both teams’ hitters.

Giants vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Toronto’s momentum and Ballpark edge likely tip the scales in Game 1. While Verlander can always shake off rust, the smart money is on an energetic, well-rounded Blue Jays team to seize control early. A 6–4 or 7–3 score in favor of Toronto seems plausible.

Giants vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS -145