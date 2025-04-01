Giants vs. Astros Prediction: Will Houston even the series?

​ The San Francisco Giants (3-1) continue their series against the Houston Astros (2-2) at Daikin Park in Houston on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, with first pitch scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. Following San Francisco’s upset in Game 1 of this series, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Giants vs. Astros rematch?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Francisco Giants (-120) at Houston Astros (+100); o/u 8

8:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Daikin Park, Houston, TX

Giants vs. Astros Public Betting: Bettors Throwing Money Behind SF

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Series Overview

The Giants opened the series with a 7-2 victory on Monday night. Wilmer Flores led the offense, hitting a three-run homer and driving in four runs. Starting pitcher Jordan Hicks, a Houston native, delivered an impressive performance, allowing only one hit and striking out six over six shutout innings.

Starting Pitchers

Giants: Right-hander Logan Webb (0-0, 5.40 ERA) makes his second start of the season. In his debut against the Cincinnati Reds, Webb pitched five innings, surrendering three earned runs on six hits and three walks.

Astros: Right-hander Hayden Wesneski is set to make his Astros debut. Acquired from the Chicago Cubs in the offseason trade involving outfielder Kyle Tucker, Wesneski posted a 3.86 ERA over 28 games (seven starts) with the Cubs in 2024.

Team Performance

The Giants have started the season strong, winning three of their first four games. Their pitching staff has been particularly effective, allowing just eight runs over the past three games.

The Astros, after taking two out of three from the New York Mets to begin the season, struggled offensively in the series opener against the Giants, managing only two runs on three hits. They will look to rebound and provide better run support for Wesneski in his debut.​

Giants vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This matchup features an intriguing pitching duel between the established Logan Webb and the newly acquired Hayden Wesneski. The Giants aim to continue their strong start, while the Astros seek to even the series and jumpstart their offense.

I backed the Giants in Game 1 due largely to their dominance over the Astros in previous meetings. With Webb on the hill tonight, I don’t need to shy away from going back to the well. With seven wins over the Astros in their last 10 meetings with Houston, give me the Giants -120 at Bovada.lv.

Giants vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -120