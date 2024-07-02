Exploring the Latest Odds for the 2024 World Series

We’re into the second half of the MLB regular season, so now is a great time to look at the leading contenders for the 2024 World Series. Which team is the one to back? And who should be avoided at all costs?

Dodgers leading the way

As was the case at the start of the season, the LA Dodgers are leading the way in the World Series betting market. Their current odds of around 4.00 reflect a very strong first half of the season, with star pitcher Shohei Ohtani producing some outstanding performances.

If the Dodgers can overcome recent injuries to Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, they stand every chance of going all the way in the National League. However, it is rare for a preseason favorite to lift the World Series trophy, and there are some very strong contenders breathing down the Dodger’s necks.

It’s up to you New York

The New York Yankees are currently quoted at around 5.00 for the World Series. These odds reflect their superb first half of the campaign, plus the fact they possess this season’s standout player in Aaron Judge. Judge is the short price favorite for the American League MVP Award and is four clear at the top of the Home Run rankings. If he can maintain that incredible form in the second half of the season, the Yankees will take some stopping. The current odds are fairly short, but we think the Yankees are the strongest of the front runners and those odds are likely to get even shorter over the next few weeks.

A Phillies special?

No side is enjoying a bigger lead at the top of their division than the Philadelphia Phillies. Their place in the postseason is virtually guaranteed, and with superstars like Cy Young, Ranger Suarez and Zach Wheeler on the roster, the Phillies will be a threat against whoever they meet in the playoffs.

Houston has a problem

The Astros were many people’s preseason pick to go all the way. And whilst they have played well in patches, their record of 39-40 points to an inconsistent campaign so far. You can currently back the Astros at around 18.00, but they are drifting all the time and we can recommend looking elsewhere for your World Series pick.

Best of the rest

The Baltimore Orioles are live contenders for the championship. They look to have retained the momentum that saw them win 101 regular season games last season, and have a roster capable of going deep in the postseason.

The same can be said of the Atlanta Braves. Whilst they have not been at their best, they still have a supremely talented roster that has the ability to beat anyone. They might be ten games back from the Phillies, but the Braves look better equipped for playoff ball, which makes their mlb betting odds of 10.00 look somewhat appealing.

Finally, the Cleveland Guardians are enjoying an incredible season that has seen them establish an eight game lead at the top of the AL Central table. They may not have the same star power as many of their rivals, but the Guardians are grinding out wins and making themselves very hard to beat. You can currently back them at around 20.00.

Verdict

Among the favorites, we think the New York Yankees offer the best value. Their roster is stacked, and they possess the current best player in the league. The MLB playoffs come down to who is hot at the right time, and we think that could be the Yankees this year.If you’re looking for a longer odds option, then the Cleveland Guardians look the pick of the bunch. They are in great form and have a knack for winning tight games, something that will prove invaluable in the postseason.