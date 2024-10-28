Close Menu

    MLB Articles

    Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Prediction: Will Ohtani have big performance in Game 3?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Dodgers vs. Yankees

    The World Series will change venues for Game 3 on Monday night, as the Yankees will host the Dodgers at 8:08 p.m. ET. Will Shohei Ohtani have a big night? Read ahead to see which Ohtani prop play we love tonight.  

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Los Angeles Dodgers (+125) at New York Yankees (-150); o/u 8.5

    8:08 p.m. ET, Monday, October 28, 2024

    Yankee Stadium, New York, NY

    Dodgers vs. Yankees: Bettors Love New York to pick up first win

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Judge has ugly Game 2 performance

    Aaron Judge went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts against the Dodgers on Saturday. Judge’s swing looks broken. John Smoltz correctly pointed out on the FOX broadcast that Judge’s front hip is flying open too early, which is preventing him from driving the ball. That’s if he were to make contact. Judge is now 6-for-40 with 19 strikeouts in the playoffs. That’s a 47 percent strikeout percentage, which is nearly twice as high as the 24 percent strikeout percentage he had during the regular season. He’s 1-for-9 with six strikeouts already in the World Series.

    The Yankees absolutely need Judge to break out of this funk if they’re going to get back in the series after falling behind 2-0, but he doesn’t look close to doing that at the moment.

    Ohtani ready to play Game 3 despite shoulder injury

    Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts told Karl Ravech of ESPN that Shohei Ohtani (shoulder) is in “great shape” and will be ready to play in Game 3 of the World Series against the Yankees on Monday.

    Ohtani hurt his shoulder on a slide into second base on a steal attempt in the eighth inning of the Game 2 win for the Dodgers, and appeared to be in significant pain. The 30-year-old superstar appears to have avoided the worst, and he should hit at the top of the lineup Monday against the Yankees and Clarke Schmidt in New York.

    LA Dodgers is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

    The total has gone OVER in 12 of LA Dodgers’ last 14 games on the road

    NY Yankees is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games at home

    NY Yankees is 6-3 SU in its last 9 games

    Dodgers vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    I know he’s dealing with the shoulder injury, but I like Ohtani to collect two or more total bases. We can get +115 on this prop at Fanduel Sportsbook, so we’re getting plus odds and great value. Clarke Schmidt will start tonight for the Yankees and while Ohtani only has three plate appearances versus the starter, he has one hit and it left the yard. Even if Ohtani doesn’t get to Schmidt, he should have a couple opportunities to take advantage of a shaky New York bullpen.  

    Dodgers vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: Shohei Ohtani 2+ Total Bases (+115)

