Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Prediction: Is New York finished?

The Dodgers will go for a sweep tonight against the Yankees when the two teams meet in Game 4 of the World Series at 8:08 p.m. ET. Even though L.A. is once again an underdog, are the Boys in Blue the right side of tonight’s Dodgers vs. Yankees matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers (+125) at New York Yankees (-150); o/u 8.5

8:08 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Yankee Stadium, New York, NY

Dodgers vs. Yankees: Bettors leaning towards New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Freeman homers for third straight game

Freddie Freeman homered for a third straight game as the Dodgers bested the Yankees 4-2 to take a 3-0 lead in the World Series on Monday. Freeman, who struggled in the NLDS and NLCS while dealing with a sprained ankle, has now homered in his last five World Series games, having gone deep twice in the Braves’ championship in 2021. He’s totaled 13 homers in 60 career postseason games. The Dodgers will try to close out the World Series on Tuesday. They’re planning to ride the pen in Game 4, while the Yankees will start Luis Gil.

Yankees’ only offense comes from Verdugo’s bat

Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer to supply the scoring in the Yankees’ loss to the Dodgers on Monday. The Yankees were down to their last out when Verdugo put them on the board in the bottom of the ninth. It was Verdugo’s first homer since Sept. 26. He’s gone 7-for-41 this postseason, though he has managed seven RBI in 12 games.

Dodgers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

LA Dodgers is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games

LA Dodgers is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games

NY Yankees is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of NY Yankees’ last 6 games when playing at home against LA Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Los Angeles. Stick a fork in the Yankees because they’re done. I backed them in Game 1 when they choked away a victory and decided to back them in the first five innings of Game 2 when they were routed. Last night, I went with a Shohei Ohtani prop, which did not hit, so I’m much like the Yankees in this series: o’fer.

That said, I don’t see how they climb back into this one. They had the starting pitching advantage at the start of the series but that hasn’t mattered. Their bullpen sucks and their offense has dried up. Aaron Judge picked a bad time to have his bat go cold. They’re finished. Give me the plus odds with the underdog Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS +125