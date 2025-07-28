Dodgers vs. Reds Prediction: Will L.A. take Series Opener?

​ The NL West–leading Dodgers (61–45) open a three‑game series at Great American Ball Park against the surging Reds (56–50) in what marks the first meeting of the season between these former division foes. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Dodgers vs. Reds matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds

7:10 p.m. ET, Monday, July 28, 2025

Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Dodgers vs. Reds Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -147 moneyline favorites to beat the Reds, who are +135 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 9 runs.

Dodgers vs. Reds Public Betting: Bettors Leaning towards Cincinnati

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of the bets are on the Reds moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cincinnati arrives riding a four‑game win streak, capped by a home sweep of Tampa Bay. They now sit six games over .500 and within striking distance of a playoff spot, with renewed confidence as the trade deadline approaches. Meanwhile, the Dodgers head into Cincinnati after dropping two of three in Boston and holding a pedestrian 8–13 July road record so far on a nine‑game.

Pitching Matchup

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, in his sophomore season with L.A., has been the Dodgers’ anchor—boasting an 8–7 record with a sterling 2.55 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 109 innings, plus 124 strikeouts. In four of his last five outings, he has allowed zero or one earned run. In his lone prior appearance in Cincinnati (May 2024), he took a loss after surrendering four runs in five innings.

Chase Burns, the Reds’ rookie righty and 2024 second‑overall pick, enters with elite strikeout stuff—35 K in 21⅔ innings (35% strikeout rate)—including two consecutive 10‑strikeout games. Yet inconsistency has haunted him: in five starts he has a 6.65 ERA and 1.62 WHIP, including recent outings with five and six earned runs allowed.

Key Players to Watch

Shohei Ohtani leads L.A.’s offense with 38 home runs and 71 RBI, while Will Smith is batting .324 to set the table in the lineup.

Elly De La Cruz anchors Cincinnati with the team lead in batting average, home runs (18), and RBI (67). His speed and power will be vital if the Reds hope to upset Yamamoto.

Dodgers vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Given L.A.’s veteran edge on the mound and Cincinnati’s reliance on young pitching, the Dodgers should take game one, though it might be closer than some models predict. If Yamamoto struggles early, the Reds are poised to fight back—but the odds still favor Los Angeles.

Dodgers vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -147