Dodgers vs. Reds MLB Prediction: Will Under Cash for Bettors?

The Los Angeles Dodgers (61–45) continue their road swing at Great American Ball Park. They face off in Game 2 of their three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds (56–50). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game is available on FDSOH and SportsNet LA. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Dodgers vs. Reds matchup?

Dodgers vs. Reds Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds

7:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Dodgers vs. Reds Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -143 moneyline favorites to beat the Reds, who are +129 underdogs. Meanwhile, the total sits at 9 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on the Reds.

Game Preview

On the mound for the Dodgers is Tyler Glasnow. He has been sharp since returning from a long stint on the injured list. Over his last three starts, he has tossed 18 innings and struck out 23 batters. He has walked just five, surrendering only two earned runs—posting a 2.75 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in that span. His most recent outing featured a season‑high 12 strikeouts in seven innings against the Twins.

Opposing him is Nick Lodolo, Cincinnati’s southpaw standout with an 8–6 record and 3.08 ERA. He holds a 1.04 WHIP and 112 strikeouts in 122⅔ innings so far this season. Lodolo is coming off his first career shutout, a dominant complete-game effort that featured eight strikeouts. He allowed four hits against the Nationals.

The Dodgers arrive looking to build on Monday’s 5–2 series opener victory. This was behind Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s strong start. Meanwhile, the Reds hope to spark the offense and hand Lodolo his fourth consecutive win at home.

Offensively, Los Angeles leads MLB with 5.2 runs per game. They are second in home runs (161) and hold the third-best batting average (.255). Their lineup includes heavy hitters like Shohei Ohtani and Will Smith. The Reds battle from behind through Elly De La Cruz, who leads the team with a .282 average, 18 homers, and 67 RBIs. However, otherwise, their offensive output is modest by comparison.

Dodgers vs. Reds Betting Prediction

Both starters project to deliver quality outings. Glasnow’s electric stuff carried him through recent starts with high strikeout totals and low run totals. Lodolo, meanwhile, is quietly one of the best left-handed arms in baseball and is riding confidence from his shutout.

Given the duel and the efficiency of both bullpens, this game has low‑scoring potential.

Dodgers vs. Reds MLB PREDICTION: UNDER 9