Dodgers vs. Reds MLB Prediction: Is Betting Total too High?

The Dodgers close out their July schedule and head into the pivotal trade deadline with a road contest at Great American Ball Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and Shohei Ohtani will start for Los Angeles, expected to stretch out to around four innings—his longest outing so far this season. He’ll face off against Nick Martinez of the Reds, who enters with a 9–9 record and a 4.69 ERA, having logged roughly 121 innings this season. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Dodgers vs. Reds matchup?

Dodgers vs. Reds Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds

7:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Dodgers vs. Reds Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -170 moneyline favorites to beat the Reds, who are +145 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on the Dodgers.

Game Preview

The Dodgers come in with a 63–45 record (28–24 on the road), perched atop the NL West and boasting MLB’s most potent offense, averaging over 5.2 runs per game, with 161 home runs and a .255 batting average as a collective. Cincinnati sits at 56–52 (31–24 at home), solidly in the middle of the NL Central pack.

Pitching Matchup

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): In six starts this year, Ohtani holds a tidy 1.50 ERA over 12 innings, with 13 strikeouts and just one walk allowed. Through early-season sample size, his command and curveball have been sharp, and he looks to get through four innings while preserving the bullpen for LA.

Nick Martinez (Reds): Martinez has been inconsistent—posting a 4.69 ERA and allowing 64 earned runs in 121 innings. Opponents are making consistent contact, and his expected ERA hovers around 4.06, with middling strikeout numbers and a WHIP just above 1.20.

Key Storylines & Trends

Los Angeles boasts elite run production—anchored by Ohtani, Will Smith (.325/.423/.543 slash), and Teoscar Hernández—and thrives in high-leverage moments. The offense has launched 161 homers and tallied 561 runs this season.

Cincinnati’s lineup sizzled earlier in the month but is coming off narrow back-to-back losses to the Dodgers: 5–2 and 5–4. Their offense, led by Elly De La Cruz, Jake Fraley, and TJ Friedl, averages 4.55 runs per game. That said, Martinez’s ability to limit contact under center-field conditions at GABP remains in question.

Dodgers vs. Reds Betting Prediction

Ohtani’s limited innings caps his strikeout upside, but even a short, quality start allows the deep Dodgers bullpen to take over. Against Martinez’s contact profile, Los Angeles should generate sustained rallies and capitalize on mistakes. Cincinnati may produce enough for a few runs, but LA’s lineup depth and bullpen should carry the day.

Final forecast: Dodgers 6, Reds 3. The game likely stays under or around the 9.5 total, especially if Ohtani can suppress early offense and the Reds fail to mount big innings.

Bottom line: Look for LA to win a controlled game, 6–3, as they lean on their elite offense and bullpen depth, while Ohtani’s outing sets the tone. Let me know if you’d like a deeper dive into player prop bets, bullpen matchups, or trade-deadline implications.

Dodgers vs. Reds MLB PREDICTION: UNDER 9.5