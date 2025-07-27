Dodgers vs. Red Sox Prediction: Can L.A. win the rubber match?

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in Boston to face the Red Sox at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Red Sox win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Dustin May (LAD) vs. Walker Buehler (BOS)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 61-44 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 46-59 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 56-50 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 53-53 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

919 Los Angeles Dodgers (-130) at 920 Boston Red Sox (+110); o/u 10.5

1:35 PM ET, Sunday, July 27, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez reached base twice in his team’s 4-2 loss to the Red Sox on Saturday night. In that game, the 3-time Silver Slugger Award winner went 1 for 3 with a home run, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Hernandez is hitting .255 with 16 homers, 62 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .758 across 318 at-bats. Teoscar Hernandez is batting .271 with an OPS of .793 in road games this season, making him an intriguing DFS option for Sunday’s game at Fenway Park.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran logged 3 extra-base hits in his team’s 4-2 win over the Dodgers on Saturday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the 2024 MLB All-Star went 3 for 4 with a double, 2 triples, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Duran is hitting .259 with 9 homers, 55 RBIs, 16 steals, and an OPS of .768 across 421 at-bats this year. The Corona, CA, native is batting .292 with an OPS of 1.070 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Jarren Duran worthy of DFS consideration on Sunday.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 3-5 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

The over is 55-48-2 in Los Angeles’ games this season.

Boston is 6-4 straight up as a home underdog this season.

Boston is 20-15 straight up in interleague games this season.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

I like the Red Sox in this matchup. A few relevant numbers will underscore why. Boston is 31-24 straight up after a win and 33-21 straight up as the home team this year. What’s more, the Red Sox are 44-42 straight up when playing on no rest and 49-46 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. And finally, Boston is 92-91 straight up in non-division games since the start of last season. The pick is the Red Sox +110 on the money line over the Dodgers at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX +110