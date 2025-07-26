Dodgers vs. Red Sox MLB Prediction: Will Boston snap losing skid to L.A.?

The Los Angeles Dodgers (61‑43) and Boston Red Sox (55‑50) face off tonight at Fenway Park in a marquee interleague showdown. The spotlight falls squarely on a clash of southpaws: veteran legend Clayton Kershaw, making his 12th start of the season, faces rising star Garrett Crochet, the Red Sox ace anchoring Boston’s rotation. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Dodgers vs. Red Sox matchup?

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

7:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 26, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Red Sox are -134 moneyline favorites to beat the Dodgers, who are +123 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on the Red Sox.

Game Preview

Kershaw, now 37, is pitching well enough with a 3.27 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP through 55 innings, though his strikeout rate is down sharply—to just 16.2%, half of his peak levels. He recently allowed just one run over 4⅓ innings but has only produced quality starts three times in 11 outings, averaging only five innings per start.

Crochet, on the other hand, has been outstanding in his first season with Boston. The lefty owns an 11‑4 record with a 2.19 ERA, a sterling 1.06 WHIP, and MLB‑best 165 strikeouts in 135+ IP. He’s dominant at home, allowing just one run in six innings his last time out, and consistently ranks in the top percentiles for exit velocity suppression, strikeout rate, and expected ERA.

Offensively, the Dodgers still boast elite production—in particular from Shohei Ohtani, leading the NL with 37 home runs, plus Freddie Freeman and Will Smith. But their recent performance against lefties has cooled, with an OPS of just .669 over the last 30 days. The Red Sox offense has also been sluggish since the All‑Star break, batting just .186 with a .258 OBP, though Boston has been banking on Crochet to keep things in reach.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

At Fenway tonight, the Red Sox have the advantage—Crochet is dominant, and Boston is tailor-made to face a declining veteran southpaw. This pitching matchup heavily favors Garrett Crochet. He’s healthier, sharper, and far more effective this season than Kershaw, whose decline in strikeout ability and increasing hit rates are well‐documented.

Despite L.A.’s talent, the Dodgers’ inconsistent offense against lefties and Kershaw’s diminishing yield make the difference tonight. Expect a low‑scoring game, with Crochet delivering a quality start (likely under 2.5 earned runs), and Kershaw limited to around five innings.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox MLB PREDICTION: BOSTON RED SOX -134