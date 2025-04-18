Dodgers vs. Rangers Prediction: Will L.A. take Game 1?

​The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face the Texas Rangers on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 5:05 PM PDT at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The pitching matchup features right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto for the Dodgers against right-hander Jacob deGrom for the Rangers. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Dodgers vs. Rangers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers

8:05 p.m. ET, Friday, April 18, 2025

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Dodgers vs. Rangers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -138 moneyline favorites. The Rangers, meanwhile, are +125 moneyline underdogs. The total sits at 8 runs.

Dodgers vs. Rangers Public Betting: Bettors Love L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has made a strong impression in his debut MLB season. Through four starts, he holds a 2-1 record with a 1.23 ERA, 28 strikeouts, and a 0.91 WHIP over 22 innings . His performance has been instrumental in the Dodgers’ early success.

Rangers: Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom, returning from injury, has made three starts this season. He has a 0-0 record with a 4.30 ERA, 13 strikeouts, and a 1.30 WHIP over 14.2 innings. The Rangers are managing his workload carefully as he continues his comeback.

Dodgers vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This matchup features two talented right-handers at different points in their careers. Yamamoto aims to continue his impressive start, while deGrom looks to regain his dominant form. Given how inexpensive the Dodgers are, I’m backing L.A.

Dodgers vs. Rangers MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -140