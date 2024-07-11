Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction: Will Philly make it three straight?

The Dodgers vs. Phillies series continues on Thursday night when Landon Knack opposes Aaron Nola in the pitching matchup. Will the Phillies make it three straight against the Dodgers or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

957 Los Angeles Dodgers (+128) at 958 Philadelphia Phillies (-152); o/u 9.5

6:05 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 11, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Dodgers vs. Phillies: Bettors Backing Philadelphia on Thursday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Rojas drives in pair of runs for L.A.

Miguel Rojas went 1-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs on Wednesday night as the Dodgers fell to the Phillies in Philadelphia. Rojas got the Dodgers on the board in the fourth inning on Wednesday with a fielder’s choice that plated Teoscar Hernandez and made it a 2-1 ballgame. He then chipped in an RBI single in the eighth inning that made it 4-3 but was cut down attempting to stretch it into a double. With his 1-for-4 night, the 35-year-old shortstop is now hitting .285/.330/.430 with just three homers, 21 RBI and four swipes on the season.

Schwarber clubs leadoff home run in win

Kyle Schwarber clubbed a leadoff home run on Wednesday night, helping to lead the Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the visiting Dodgers. Schwarber smacked Gavin Stone’s third pitch of the night over the wall in left-center for an opposite-field 383-foot (99.7 mph EV) solo homer that gave the Phillies an early lead. That would be his lone hit in four at-bats on the night. For the season, the 31-year-old slugger is slashing .250/.372/.451 with 18 long balls and 52 RBI.

Dodgers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Philadelphia’s last 15 games played on a Thursday when at home

Phillies are 31-8 SU in their last 39 games at home

Dodgers are 13-2 SU in their last 15 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

The total has gone OVER in 14 of LA Dodgers’ last 17 games against an opponent in the National League

Dodgers vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Philadelphia. The Phillies are 4-1 in their last five games against the Dodgers, are 31-8 in their last 39 home contests and are 5-1 in their last six home matchups versus L.A. On the other side, the Dodgers are just 2-5 in their last seven games overall, are 1-4 in their last five road contests and are 2-5 in their last seven league meetings.

Dodgers vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -152