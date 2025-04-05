Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction: Will L.A. rebound after 1st loss?

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. The game is on FS1. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Roki Sasaki (LAD) vs. Aaron Nola (PHI)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 8-1 straight up this year. They are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 6-3 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 6-1 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 6-1 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

953 Los Angeles Dodgers (-105) at 954 Philadelphia Phillies (-115); o/u 8.5

4:05 PM ET, Saturday, April 5, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: FS1

Dodgers vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman drove in all of his team’s runs in their 3-2 loss to the Phillies on Friday. In that game, the switch hitter from Pontiac, MI, went 1 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Edman is hitting .286 with 5 homers, 9 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of 1.011. The Dodgers utilityman is hitting .353 over the past 7 days, making Edman worth a look in the majority of DFS formats.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott drove in one-third of his team’s runs in their 3-2 win over the Dodgers on Friday. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the batting order, the left-handed hitter from Las Vegas went 1 for 3 with a single and an RBI. Stott is hitting .286 with 1 homer, 3 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .899 this year. Last season, Bryson Stott had 28 extra-base hits against right-handed pitching. That fact means he should have some DFS value against Dodgers right-handed starter Roki Sasaki on Saturday.

Dodgers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games against Philadelphia.

The over is 5-4 in Los Angeles’ games this season.

Philadelphia is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games overall.

Philadelphia is 57-44 straight up after a win since the start of last season.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

Philadelphia handed Los Angeles their first loss of the season on Friday. I like the Phillies to make it two in a row on Saturday. The main reason is Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki. Sasaki is a 23-year-old flamethrower from Iwate, Japan. He’s had a tough start to his MLB career. In 2 starts, Sasaki has completed just 4.2 innings. He’s allowed 3 earned runs and 9 walks while only striking out 5 batters. For the season, Roki Sasaki’s ERA is 5.79, and his WHIP is an astronomical 2.79. The young right-hander will probably figure it out eventually, but I can’t back him against an offense as strong as Philadelphia’s. I’m taking the Phillies in this one. The pick is Philadelphia -115 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -115