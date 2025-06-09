Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction: Will San Diego pull off the upset?

​One of the better current rivalries in baseball right now is the one between L.A. and San Diego. With Dustin May set to oppose Nick Pivetta in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in the Dodgers vs. Padres series opener on Monday night? First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

9:40 p.m. ET, Monday, June 9, 2025

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -113 moneyline favorites to defeat the Padres, who are +105 on the moneyline tonight. The total for this matchup sits at 8 runs.

Dodgers vs. Padres Public Betting: Bettors backing Underdog

Pitching Showdown

Dustin May (LAD)

2025 stats: 3–4, 4.09 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 63 strikeouts over 11 starts (~55 IP).

Recent form: Three quality starts over last five outings with a 3.77 ERA in that span; solid control (63 K / 22 BB).

Road woes: ERA ballooning to ~4.76 on the road compared to 3.42 at home.

Nick Pivetta (SDP)

2025 stats: 6–2, 3.16 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 76 strikeouts across 12 starts (~68 IP).

Has the best ERA on the Padres’ staff; striking out ~10.25 per nine innings.

Excellent home splits: Padres are 20–10 at Petco, and Pivetta has been a big part of that.

Advantage: Padres—Pivetta has better overall numbers, strong home performance, and reliable command.

Team Trends & Offense

Dodgers: Elite offense (led by Ohtani and versatile lineup), but inconsistent road results (16–16 away) and a bullpen hovering around league average.

Padres: Offense has cooled, but an NL-top bullpen and elite pitching staff offer consistency (20‐10 home record).

Previews are predicting a tight NL West battle with low-scoring vibes: “under 8 runs,” Padres moneyline & Pivetta K props.

Dodgers vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Does May regain his pre-injury dominance, or will road struggles continue? Can Pivetta maintain his strikeout-heavy, efficient outing and leave with the lead? Will both teams lean heavily on their bullpens, turning this into a late-inning battle?

Expect Pivetta to limit L.A. to minimal scoring, while San Diego’s offense delivers enough support. The Padres’ bullpen will close it out in a tightly contested NL West showdown.

Dodgers vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES +105