Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction: Can Los Angeles bounce back?

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in San Diego to face the Padres at 8:40 PM ET on Saturday night. The game is on FS1, and it’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Padres betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (LAD) vs. Nestor Cortes (SD)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 73-56 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 55-74 ATS this season.

The San Diego Padres are 73-56 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 74-55 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 Los Angeles Dodgers (-143) at 962 San Diego Padres (+120); o/u 8.5

8:40 PM ET, Saturday, August 23, 2025

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: FS1

Dodgers vs. Padres Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers infielder Alex Freeland drove in the team’s only run in their 2-1 loss to the Padres on Friday night. In that game, the 23-year-old switch-hitter went 1 for 2 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Freeland is hitting .228 with 1 home run, 5 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .704 in 57 at-bats. Alex Freeland is batting .300 with an OPS of 1.041 over his last 7 games, making him an appealing option in DFS on Saturday.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres third baseman Manny Machado drove in half of his club’s runs in their 2-1 win over the Dodgers on Friday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the 7-time All-Star went 1 for 4 with a single, an RBI, and a run scored. Machado is hitting .293 with 21 homers, 78 RBIs, 12 steals, and an OPS of .837 across 498 at-bats this year. The 2-time Silver Slugger Award winner is batting .308 with an OPS of .820 over his last 30 games. That fact makes Manny Machado worth a look in most DFS formats on Saturday.

Dodgers vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 7-2 straight up in their last 9 games against San Diego.

Los Angeles is 5-3 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

The under is 71-54-4 in San Diego’s games this season.

The under is 34-27-2 in San Diego’s home games this season.

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Prediction

I like Los Angeles in this matchup. A few stats will underscore why. The Dodgers are 32-23 straight up after a loss and 67-47 straight up as a favorite this year. What’s more, L.A. is 24-10 straight up in division games and 50-37 straight up in National League games in 2025. And finally, the Dodgers are 26-23 straight up as a road favorite and 69-52 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is Los Angeles -143 on the money line over San Diego at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Padres MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -143