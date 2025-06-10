Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction:

​The Dodgers and Padres meet Tuesday night in a battle between NL West foes on very different trajectories. The Dodgers are once again among the league’s elite despite several rotation injuries, while the Padres are scrapping for consistency. With Matt Sauer getting the nod for Los Angeles and Dylan Cease toeing the rubber for San Diego, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Dodgers vs. Padres matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

9:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Padres are -112 moneyline favorites to beat the Dodgers, who are +103. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8 runs.

Dodgers vs. Padres Public Betting: Bettors Leaning L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of the bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Matt Sauer (LAD, RHP)

Sauer, a former Yankees farmhand who has found new life in the Dodgers’ system, is expected to make a spot start or fill in as a bulk reliever. He brings a mid-90s fastball and hard slider, but command and stamina are question marks. This is likely a bullpen game in disguise for L.A., meaning a short leash for Sauer if he falters early.

Dylan Cease (SD, RHP)

Cease remains one of the Padres’ top strikeout artists, though his 2025 season has been a rollercoaster. His fastball-slider combo can dominate on any night, but when he loses his release point, walks and high pitch counts follow. He’ll need to be sharp against a Dodgers lineup that punishes mistakes.

Key Players to Watch

Dodgers:

Shohei Ohtani is seeing the ball well lately and matches up well with Cease’s fastball.

Freddie Freeman continues to be a rock in the middle of the order, especially against righties.

Will Smith, one of MLB’s most underrated hitters, gives the Dodgers an edge behind the plate.

Padres:

Fernando Tatis Jr. remains the team’s offensive sparkplug, capable of flipping the game on one swing.

Manny Machado has a strong history at home against L.A. pitching.

Jackson Merrill, the rising star, gives the Padres needed energy in the lower third of the lineup.

Bullpen/Intangibles

The Dodgers’ bullpen depth remains elite, which gives them an edge in a game where Sauer won’t go deep. San Diego has the better starter on paper, but their relief corps has been inconsistent, particularly from the 7th inning on.

Petco Park is traditionally pitcher-friendly, but both lineups have multiple players capable of launching balls out to the pull sides.

Dodgers vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Dylan Cease dazzles early but runs into trouble in the middle innings. The Dodgers scratch out a couple of key hits with runners in scoring position and use their bullpen to hold off a late Padres rally. Ohtani homers, and Brusdar Graterol earns the save.

Dodgers vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS +104