Dodgers vs. Padres Game 3 NLDS Prediction: Will San Diego capture series lead?

Will San Diego capture a series lead in Tuesday night’s Dodgers vs. Padres Game 3 matchup? Or will Los Angeles rebound after losing to San Diego at Dodger stadium on Sunday night? First pitch is set for 9:08 p.m. ET tonight.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers (+135) at San Diego Padres (-147); o/u 7.5

9:08 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Dodgers vs. Padres Game 3: Bettors Backing San Diego Again

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tatis Jr. hits two homers in Game 2 blowout

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit two homers and doubled Sunday against the Dodgers in Sunday’s Game 2. Tatis homered and doubled off Jack Flaherty, whom he had already enjoyed great success again during the regular-season games, and then added another homer in the ninth after the game was decided. He’s an incredible 9-for-14 with three homers and two doubles in four postseason games.

Freeman’s status for Game 3 uncertain

Freddie Freeman’s status for Game 3 of the NLDS is uncertain after he tweaked his ankle in his second at-bat Sunday. The Dodgers will try to have him ready for Tuesday. If he can’t go, then they’ll likely use Max Muncy at first and Enrique Hernández at third.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game 3 MLB Betting Trends

LA Dodgers is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 8 of LA Dodgers’s last 9 games on the road

San Diego is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

San Diego is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against LA Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Padres Game 3 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Diego. Walker Buehler has been okay of late, but he’s not Michael King. While Buehler is 3-2 with a 4.44 ERA over his last five starts, King is 3-2 with a 1.20 ERA over his last five outings. Over that span, King has averaged 6.0 innings pitched, 0.8 earned runs allowed and 4.6 hits allowed. He’s allowed just one homer over his last five starts. He’s been sick.

Meanwhile, the Padres’ offense is on fire. They’ve scored at least five runs in three straight games and in four out of their last six contests overall. I love San Diego tonight.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game 3MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -155